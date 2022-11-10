Last basketball season may not have ended the way Oregon or its fans are accustomed, but there's no denying that coach Dana Altman has kept things rolling right along on the recruiting trail.

The Ducks announced the signing of three highly-rated prospects Wednesday -- five-star forward KJ Evans, four-star forward Marquis "Mookie" Cook and four-star guard Jackson Shelstad -- in what Rivals has ranked as the No. 7 recruiting class in the country.

Evans is ranked by Rivals as the No. 16 overall prospect in this 2023 class, Cook is No. 25 and Shelstad is No. 62.

Oregon basketball coach Dana Altman discussed the three recent signees in the 2023 recruiting class and much more at his weekly press conference on Thursday.

Evans, from Montverde Academy in Montverde, Fla., is the 8th five-star prospect the Ducks have signed since the 2015 class. The 6-foot-9, 200-pound forward committed to Oregon back on Aug. 2.

“[Evans} is someone who’s been on our radar for a couple of years,” Altman said. “He’s really got great basketball savvy for a guy his size.”