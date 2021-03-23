DuckSportsAuthority - Daughtry Richardson has decision timeline in mind

"After talking with my family, we made those choices because of the relationships I have with the coaches and we felt like those were the best choices," said Richardson. "I trust a lot of these coaches. Trust is not given, it’s earned, and a lot of these coaches showed me why I can trust them."

Out of the 10 schools, due to the pandemic, Richardson has only been able to visit two. He grew up in Tallahassee, so has been around the Florida State numerous times, and the last time he was there, he saw it all.

"My dad was a big Florida State fan, so I grew up watching Florida State, and it was a dream school for me. I was there last my sophomore year, and I talked to coach Atkin’s, he showed me around, and everything was nice.

"I like coach Atkins a lot. He has always kept it real and he cares for his players."

The other ACC school on his list is the second school he has spent time at.

"I was able to visit Georgia Tech my sophomore year, and I like the school, how it is in the city, and the campus was really nice. I am always talking to coach Dixon and coach Key, and the coaches there seem cool."

There is no order to Richardson's top 10, but outside of the Seminoles and Yellow Jackets, a trio of other schools continue to show he is a priority.

"Arizona State, Purdue and Oregon are recruiting me hard for sure," said Richardson. "Really, all 10 schools are, but I am talking to these schools every day."

It is the Sun Devil staff that appeals to the Florida native.

"The whole coaching staff recruits me, and they all seem so down to earth. The school is far away, but the coaches are great people, I like the city the school is located in, and I think it would be a place I could enjoy."

Similar things stand out about the Ducks and Boilermakers.

"Coach Williams is my guy at Purdue. He is constantly reaching out. He always checks in to see how I am doing. He has gotten me on facetime to show me the facilities, the campus, and everything looks nice up there.

"At Oregon, it is coach Mirabal. He is my guy. He has coached in Miami (FIU), he knows the area I am in, and we can connect like that. He is a great guy and we talk a lot."

The next step for Richardson may be a commitment. He was hoping to take visits first, and that still could happen, but he has an idea when he'd like to make his decision.

"I think I will be ready in the spring. It will happen around June I think," said Richardson. "I will keep talking to these schools, talk with family about it, and go from there. I am not ready yet, and there is no order yet, but by June, I think I will be ready."