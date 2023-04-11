It’s hard to have a seamless transition when transferring to a new school and new football program, but for Evan Williams, the younger brother of former Oregon defensive back Bennett Williams, the change was merely “just some paperwork.”

But that isn’t to say the decision was easy at all for Williams, being that the Ducks were one of “quite a few” suitors who sought to bring him into their program.

“It was a little overwhelming to start, but I kind of settled down,” Williams said. “I had those conversations with [myself], people you love, your family and found my priorities; got them straight and I ended up in the right place.”

The former Fresno State defensive back was selected All-Mountain West second team last season, totaling 69 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, a sack and 4 pass breakups. Two seasons ago, he had 3 interceptions and 90 tackles for the Bulldogs.

Williams told media members after practice on Saturday that his perfectionist nature was one of the bigger motivators (aside from his brother) to improve his game before heading to the next level.

Going from Fresno State to the NFL is obviously a huge jump and Williams explained there were things he felt he wasn’t able to get done before feeling comfortable to make that transition.

“I felt like if I was given another opportunity, especially at a place like this with the resources that will give you everything to succeed, I feel like I had a chance to step up and level up the draft stock,” Williams said. “It wasn’t an easy decision by any means, but I’m glad I made it — I’m glad I’m here.”

Part of that decision process was undoubtedly his older brother, Bennett, whom he considers a “role model” and who explained the opportunity for him with the Ducks.

“You just see how highly he speaks of the program, the culture that’s being created and what they’re creating every day,” Williams said. “Just having that assurance from him definitely helped in this decision.”

Part of the feeling-out process when acclimating to a new team and new environment is showing teammates and coaching staff what kind of player, leader and teammate you are -- a process that Williams admitted is taking its time.

“I’m definitely understanding that it’s going to be a learning curve,” Williams said. “I’m not going to understand everything right off the jump. So I’m giving myself that area to make those mistakes and just to learn and understand that it’s going to be a process.”

But Williams’ process is one that head coach Dan Lanning has wanted to get jumpstarted since he got to Eugene.

“Something that coach Lanning has stressed since the start, he’s been saying he wants me to speak up when it’s time,” Williams said. “He feels that I should be able to give some words of wisdom to people that haven't been through it or are going through it for the first time. ...

“Just the sense of culture that coach Lanning is consistently trying to create — honestly I stepped in and was nervous for the first week and then it felt like a family."

“I’m proud to call these guys a family,” Williams said.