KJ Trujillo loved his visit to Colorado, raved about everything during the weekend and the Buffaloes along with Oregon have made his top two.

Everything in Boulder, it seems, was fantastic for the three-star defensive back from Orange (Calif.) Lutheran.

“It was overall a great trip,” Trujillo said. “I’ve knocked down my top two schools to Colorado and Oregon. Being in Colorado this weekend allowed me to experience life in Boulder. It’s a beautiful state itself, but the city of Boulder was amazing. We talked with an academic counselor and discussed many great things.”

Trujillo especially appreciated how he was treated - not only by the Colorado coaches but by everyone on campus and around town. It really made a distinct impression on the three-star standout.

“The love shown by the coaches, players, other students and fans was awesome,” Trujillo said. “I learned a lot of new things about Colorado. I’m touched by the love and support the whole staff has shown me and how genuine they are and care about me and my future as a man in life.

“The decision of me choosing Colorado if I do would be more than football and just to make me the best person in life that I can be. And of course I know they can make me the best football player I can be as well.”

Another memorable moment for Trujillo was when Colorado cornerback Isaiah Oliver was picked in the second round of the NFL Draft.

“It was cool to be there the same weekend they put a cornerback, who they described very similar to me, out and drafted second round to the Atlanta Falcons,” Trujillo said. “In total, I loved it and it was a great official visit.”