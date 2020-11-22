Defense finds life with turnovers, still needs massive improvement
Oregon's best defensive play of the game came on a coaching error by Chip Kelly.After kicking the Duck tail feathers for most of the first half, his Bruins had 2nd and 6 on their own 44 leading 21-...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news