Oregon head coach Dana Altman has grown comfortable with the reality that shot-making — especially from beyond the 3-point line — is not an issue he’ll lose sleep over with this iteration of Ducks basketball.

“Eventually I thought we’d hit some shots,” Altman said, describing his thoughts while Oregon (13-3) trailed Cal 41-23 with 4 minutes remaining in Saturday’s first half.

Clearly, Altman possesses a confidence in the Ducks 3-point shooting he so desperately craved during the previous two seasons when they shot 32% (2022-23) and 33% (2021-22) from deep. The certainty to remain calm as his team fell behind the Bears. Steadfast in the belief that the “energy level was bad” and once they “put together a few stops” the shooting would follow.

That lack of energy seemed to flip when Jadrian Tracey checked into the game and when Jermaine Couisnard — who led the Ducks with 18 points, all five of his field goals coming on 3-point shots — offered a galvanizing message during a timeout, before finding his stroke.

The Ducks shot 10 of 28 from deep, far from a dominating effort, but timely makes helped keep the Bears at bay as Oregon beat UC Berkeley 80-73, with shot-making giving them the edge as it has so often throughout the first half of the season.

The Bears' 18-point advantage was built by forward Fardaws Aimaq overpowering Oregon’s bigs, getting Kwame Evans in foul trouble; while Jaylon Tyson incised the Ducks defense, his decisive drives opening space for his mid-range game.

Tyson paced the Bears with 20 points and led a 16-minute outburst that had Oregon staring down the barrel of its first loss in January.

“Our ball movement into our 3s just wasn’t good,” Altman said. “The last three or four that we hit there were all inside out, ball movement, penetration, none of them off the dribble. Much better shot selection really turned the game around.”

“I thought Jermaine did a good job of getting the guys going,” he added.

Couisnard took his rightful post as a vocal leader, as he has time and again this season, then the ball found him in the corner for a 3 that cut the margin to single digits with 54 ticks remaining in the first frame, another one coming 45 seconds later as he broke open on the right wing off a down screen. The Ducks trailed 43-39, Couisnard’s momentum carrying them into the second half.

It showed itself on the defensive end as Oregon started the half 1-of-9 but stymied the Bears offense. It then seeped into Oregon’s auxiliary talent who followed Couisnard’s lead. With 12:17 to go, guard Keeshawn Barthelemy dribbled into an open 3 after Jalen Cone ducked a screen at the top of the arc to restore the Ducks lead at 51-49.

Ninety seconds later, Kario Oquendo emphasized the comeback effort by reminding Ducks fans of this team’s athleticism. Taking a break from the shooting barrage, Oquendo drove right into the paint and put Aimaq in the rim with a ferocious dunk.

“He came up to us in the huddle and said, ‘I’m about to go dunk this,’” Tracey said. “He’s very exciting.”

It lifted the Ducks as they closed out the Bears down the stretch — shot-making the defining factor.

Oregon’s offensive outpour also did enough to overshadow the return of center N’Faly Dante, who settled for a trio of clunky jumpers that missed the mark, finishing with eight points and two rebounds.

“We got to get used to playing with him,” Altman said. “We got to get more movement when we throw the ball to him, so they can’t double him. Spread the floor a little better.”

Although Dante’s working his way back into starting shape, his presence was felt on the defensive end.

Saturday also did offer glimpses into how the Ducks can maximize their offense around him. If the shots continue to fall at the clip they have been — Oregon’s shooting 37% on 3-point attempts — then they’ll be able to consistently space the floor and test the defense on the perimeter, creating space for him to work inside.

Finding that balance will be crucial as Oregon heads out on one of its toughest road trips this season, facing Colorado on Thursday and Utah on Saturday, both clubs that are sitting at 12-5 and have yet to lose at home.