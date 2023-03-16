For a second straight year, Oregon landed in the NIT. The tournament doesn’t have the same stature of the NCAA tournament, of course, but playing postseason basketball is an accomplishment nonetheless.

Especially when a team takes advantage of the opportunity.

If advancing back to the NIT's second round wasn’t motivation enough for Oregon, a revenge game against a team who stunned them at home earlier in the year may have done the trick.

Injuries have been the theme for Oregon’s season. Inconsistent rotations derailed the season before it could even get on track. A final push with a near-healthy roster wasn’t enough, and now the team is back in familiar territory.

Three starters out with injuries -- N'Faly Dante, Will Richardson and Jermaine Couisnard -- meant even more changes in the starting rotation. Lok Wur got his first start of the year, Nate Bittle played a bigger role, Keeshawn Barthelemy took over as primary ball handler, and the Ducks showed they weren't quite ready for this season to end while delivering an 84-58 win Wednesday night.

The victory moved Oregon to 20-14 and keeps alive coach Dana Altman's streak of 20-win seasons, which he's accomplished all 13 years he's led the Ducks.

UC Irvine (23-12) capitalized on a depleted Ducks roster in November, but it couldn’t match the same success in a similar environment tonight. Oregon figured out how to shoot from deep and shut down UC Irvine’s offense from the jump to leave no doubt about the outcome this time.

Rivaldo Soares scored a season-high 21 points with 10 rebounds, Bittle set his season-high with 17 points and Tyrone Williams, who had scored only 9 points since late December in very limited action, delivered 12 points and 11 rebounds off the bench.

The 10-man rotation utilized by Altman gave everyone who suited up some quality minutes. Though Oregon looked a little rocky getting things going, the Anteaters looked much worse.

The first meeting between the teams served as a preview for what was to come for the Ducks this year. Oregon struggled from deep that game and looked nothing like a team expected to finish the year ranked or at least in position for March Madness. In that game, UC Irvine made 8 more 3-pointers than the Ducks en route to the 69-56 victory.

The rematch Wednesday looked like the complete opposite.

UC Irvine made its first triple of the game with just over 3 minutes left in the first half, while the Ducks found success in the area that’s haunted them all year.

Soares and Barthelemy each connected for two 3s before halftime, while the rest of the team sharpened up on defense.

Without Dante, Bittle and Ware got the nod down low. The two 7-footers made life extremely tough for Irvine, but it was a mix of Quincy Guerrier (7 points, 8 rebounds) and Soares picking up the slack in the rebounding department.

Despite multiple scoring droughts, the Ducks outlasted a defensive 1st half and stymied almost every UC Irvine possession. The Roadrunners closed the opening half shooting just 20% while Oregon closed the half with a Gabe Reichle 3 to go up 35-22.

The second half certainly brought with it better offense, but still the theme stayed the same.

Oregon connected on shots and kept adding 3s, but overall the team didn’t look its best. Instead, UC Irvine looked extremely bad.

To their credit, the Ducks fixed the biggest issue that cost them the loss in early November. By taking away the 3-point game from the Anteaters, any sort of offensive rhythm was nonexistent.

DJ Davis dominated Oregon in the first meeting but didn't score until the second half this time. The Anteaters' leading scorer converted on a couple of 3s to open the second half, but the rest of the team continued to struggle.

On the rare attempts where UC Irvine got within single digits, it felt like a switch went off. The Ducks kept answering back and kept at least a 10-point cushion between them and the Anteaters for almost the rest of the way.

The win sets up a second-round matchup with UCF back at Matthew Knight Arena on either March 18 or 19. Altman, now comfortably sitting on yet another 20-win season, will hope for a repeat effort from his squad in order to keep the season alive.