Devin Jackson Trending to Oregon?

The tough part about Jackson is that he plays his recruiting very close to the vest and so too do those inside multiple programs when it comes to talking about Jackson. No one is really giving a lot to go on when it comes to his recruitment.

There seems to be some confusion about the wording used recently that included a note about Devin Jackson . I did not say Oregon was no longer recruiting him. On Thursday night when I was reaching out to people, I wrote a note that I was not sure how hard Oregon was pushing at that time.

Nebraska and Miami folks told me some very different things about where they thought the recruitment was at and Oregon sources were not really saying much there.

Somehow ‘I am not sure how hard Oregon is pushing’ became ‘Oregon is no longer recruiting’ him which was never what was said by me. In fact, if you read all of my other thoughts on how Oregon recruits, the answer is simple: they never stop recruiting. They might not make as much of a push, but they do not stop recruiting because they understand the concept of secondary recruiting (portal) and are pretty good about not burning bridges with recruits or their families.

Steve Wiltfong made a prediction this morning which sort of create some of the questioning of my notes on Jackson. That really does not conflict with my thoughts. On Thursday night, there was not a lot of certainty about much with Jackson and three days later there has started to be some clarity.

Steve has an incredibly deep list of sources that I trust are correct. But we also have to remember just how flid recruiting is these days. Nearly everyone was predicting Ryder Lyons to Oregon - until he went on his BYU visit. A lot of people thought Oregon led for Jared Curtis and Jackson Cantwell at various times - until they didn't.

Clearly Oregon was doing some behind the scenses work (and a likely reason that there was not much in the way of information from that side) with Jackson and things changed from 'not sure how hard Oregon is pushing' on Thursday night and a prediction on Saturday morning.

On the bright side, today was filled so far. Walked Fiji for a couple of hours this morning, did the weekly shopping and went to lunch with Leslie. Just getting back to the house after being gone since about 7:30 this morning.