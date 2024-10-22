Dillon Gabriel: "The main goal is winning"

As the Ducks prepare for another pivotal matchup against Illinois (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) this Saturday, Gabriel's focus is on continuing the upward trend. Speaking about the Illini's defense in a press conference earlier this week, Gabriel praised their physicality and turnover-creating ability, saying, "They're tough. They play a good brand of football, and I think their whole organization represents that, and it's going to be a great matchup. I think when you look at college football, it's the kind of matchups you look forward to and want to see great teams play against one another. So they've done great up until this point."

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel's season has been one of contrasts. From close calls earlier in the year against Idaho and Boise State, to leading the Ducks to a signature victory over Ohio State and a dominant shutout against Purdue, the 7-0, 4-0 in Big Ten play Oregon squad is on a roll. But Gabriel's recent performances tell a complex story, with the star signal-caller throwing interceptions in three of his last four games, including a pick-six and two costly red-zone interceptions.

Gabriel also shared familiarity with Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer: "I actually know a bunch about Luke... I've watched him play and watched his journey as well. It's cool." Reflecting on Altmyer's rise, Gabriel noted, "I think just playing in similar styles of play... You just see a guy who's done really well for himself and has played really good ball."

Gabriel, who has thrown for over 2,000 yards this season, is well aware of his mistakes but remains confident in his ability to deliver when it matters most. He credited his experience, both in high school and college, for shaping his ability to throw deep passes, saying, "Not a lot of people have that amount of snap count. I think from a young age, whether it’s starting as a freshman in high school or doing the same in college, I think just all those snaps added up is something that you can’t get. It’s something you’ve got to be thrown in the fire and learn on the go, but you just get better as you go. I think when I was a young'un, I definitely had my fair share of deep balls that weren’t the prettiest, but you’ve got to throw them to even have a chance at getting better at them."

Gabriel’s connection with wide receiver Evan Stewart, who has become a go-to target, has helped Oregon’s offense thrive. "Evan’s really talented at creating separation and making it easier to throw on my part... Or when it is a contested catch, he’s killing it in that way." He also emphasized the importance of big plays in Oregon's recent success: "Explosive plays, you know, and any time you do that, whether it’s a deep ball or you just see it come down with it, I think there’s momentum with that as well. Instead of having, you know, a 15-play drive, it can turn into a three- or four- or five-play drive, and that definitely helps."

Reflecting on some of the more difficult passes he's made this season, including deep balls from the left hash to the right sideline, Gabriel said, "Things we rep, things that we’re really confident in... There’s something to it, too, the guys going down there and making plays. Evan’s really talented at creating separation and making it easier to throw on my part, or when it is a contested catch, he’s killing it in that way. A great throw is only a great throw when there’s a great catch and a block up front. So it’s kind of all working in unison, and that’s what we’re focused on."

However, Gabriel has faced criticism for his turnovers. He’s thrown an interception in three of the last four games, including one that was returned for a touchdown. Reflecting on those mistakes, he remained focused on improvement: "You’ve got to throw [deep balls] to even have a chance at getting better at them."

As for Illinois, Gabriel identified their defensive front as a key factor in their success. "I think their whole front has done a really good job at winning their one-on-one matchups. I think you look all season, the way they create turnovers, swarm the football, extremely physical at the point of attack... We’ll have our hands full."

Despite Oregon’s undefeated status and national attention, Gabriel is focused on what lies ahead, not the hype. When asked about the team's No. 1 ranking, Gabriel responded, "I think by not caring [about the rankings] is how we got up until this point as well... The beauty of it is we’ve got a game to play this weekend, and you’re only as good as your last matchup, and that’s what we’re focused on."

Gabriel also gave insight into the camaraderie within the team, particularly his relationship with wide receiver Terrence Ferguson, who recently underwent an emergency appendectomy. "It’s tough. I hate it for him because I love him. He’s a guy that I’ve seen put in a bunch of work... The day after, my fiancée Zoe cooked some chicken noodle soup, we walked over, and we gave him some love and attention... This morning we actually drove into work together. He’s a good dude. He’s my best friend."

As Oregon heads into another pivotal Big Ten clash, Gabriel's leadership, both on and off the field, will be essential. The Ducks have emerged from their early season struggles and are now playing their best football when it matters most.

On a personal note, Gabriel remains humble about his upcoming career milestones, including the possibility of surpassing Timmy Chang in career passing yards. "The only significance is I’ve played a bunch of football... But the truth is, I want to keep throwing touchdowns. I want to keep winning games. I want to keep throwing yards. So, that’s a part of getting better as well. I’m not going to sidetrack the statistics, but the main goal is winning."

As Oregon prepares for Illinois, Gabriel's message is clear: it's all about continuing to improve and focusing on the next game, with the team's ultimate goal of winning games above any individual accolades.