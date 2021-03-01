DuckSportsAuthority - Domino Effect: How other top QBs are impacted by recent commitments

The quarterback dominoes continue to fall in the 2022 recruiting class, most recently with four-star quarterback Ty Simpson picking Alabama over Clemson, Tennessee, Ole Miss and others late last week. On Sunday night, four-star Sam Horn committed to Missouri over Tennessee and others. Shortly before that, four-star quarterback Maalik Murphy from Gardena (Calif.) Serra picked Texas over UCLA, Oregon and many others. All of these recent commitments have significant implications for other quarterbacks who are looking to fill spots and come off the board. Here is a look at the Domino Effect at the QB spot.

CADE KLUBNIK

Maybe no quarterback in this class has been more impacted by recent events than Klubnik, who has seriously considered Texas even after Murphy’s commitment along with Florida, North Carolina and others. After Simpson essentially picked Alabama over Clemson, the Tigers wasted no time and only minutes later made an offer to Klubnik. There is some chatter that the four-star quarterback from Austin (Texas) Westlake could be very close to making a pledge to Clemson, which would have a further impact on the quarterback landscape in the 2022 class.

*****

A.J. DUFFY

Florida State, Michigan State, Penn State and Oregon made the top four for Duffy, who also said recently that Arizona State is still being seriously considered although he did not include the Sun Devils in his top list. The Seminoles and the Nittany Lions have quarterback commits already but a source close to Duffy said he’s not worried about that and shouldn’t deter him from his final decision. Many think Arizona State remains a big-time contender in a recruitment that has taken many twists and turns as Duffy recently transferred from Moreno Valley (Calif.) Rancho Verde to Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy.

*****

TANNER BAILEY

Bailey was also significantly impacted by Simpson’s decision to pick Alabama since the Crimson Tide were showing a good deal of interest in the four-star quarterback and could still be interested. Bailey could be looking elsewhere now since Simpson was Target No. 1. There are plenty of options as he recently said LSU, Miami, South Carolina, Louisville, Mississippi State and Georgia Tech were also high on the list. Vanderbilt also offered in early February.

*****

DREW ALLAR

Penn State looked to be the frontrunner for Allar but in recent days an offer from Notre Dame absolutely will play a role in his recruitment and now those two teams should be watched moving forward. The high three-star quarterback from Medina, Ohio, said he has not narrowed his list at all and would like to take virtual visits to some schools and perhaps real visits. Allar admitted that Notre Dame and Penn State have been in “consistent contact” but wouldn’t say those two are the main focus of his recruitment.

*****

Kentucky and Notre Dame are believed to be the front-runners for Wimsatt so the recent offer to Allar by the Irish is interesting. One line of thinking is that the Notre Dame staff likes both quarterbacks and is pushing to lock one up. Another is that the Irish are not as confident in landing Wimsatt and that the four-star from Owensboro, Ky., is leaning toward the in-state Wildcats. That would clearly be a massive recruiting victory for Kentucky coach Mark Stoops, not only in beating Notre Dame but getting a significant spark at a major position of need.

*****

JACURRI BROWN

Brown has developed a good relationship with Florida coach Dan Mullen and he had an especially strong bond with former offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson. He left Gainesville for the Philadelphia Eagles, so some things have started over in that recruitment. The four-star said he and new position coach Garrick McGee are building things up but others are getting way more involved, too. Miami is the biggest one to watch for the Valdosta (Ga.) Lowndes standout who also has Auburn, Arizona State and Texas A&M in his top five.

*****

TAYVEN JACKSON

One of the more interesting recruitments at quarterback in the 2022 class is Jackson, who has seen more offers coming in recently, including one from Tennessee on Sunday leading up to Horn’s commitment to Missouri. The Volunteers could be a team to watch as Jackson could be intrigued by coach Josh Heupel and his pass-happy offense but others have held an edge leading up to this point. He said Florida, Florida State, Arkansas, Oregon, Arizona State and West Virginia have been the most involved so far.

*****

NICK EVERS