“Man, being here, getting inducted into the Polynesian Hall of Fame; it feels awesome. It’s great to be here. It’s great to have something like this to recognize our culture. Football is becoming such a well-known sport in our culture. People are starting to recognize us around the country and it’s awesome to be recognized as one of the greats,” Ngata began.

The Oregon football program has a strong history within the Polynesian community. One of the best ever players of Polynesian ancestry to play for the Ducks – and the first five-star recruit in the Rivals era for the Ducks – Haloti Ngata was inducted into the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame yesterday. Duck Sports Authority was there and caught up with the former Duck defensive lineman for this exclusive update.

This is just the seventh year in existence for the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame and fourth year of the Polynesian Bowl; in those four years there have already been some very good players to roll through the game; players like AJ Epenesa and Tua Tagavailoa are just two of those names and each are expected to be first round picks who were both members of the first game in 2017. Ngata reflected on what this game and the Polynesian Hall of Fame means for his culture.

“It’s just incredible because you know when I first got to play out east, a lot of people didn’t know what Polynesians were; we had to just say Hawaiian because that’s what they knew; Hawaii was a state. But that’s just Hawaiian people. It’s great that we’re starting to be recognized and starting to get known throughout the country as a true culture and not just Hawaiians. It’s just very important because I feel like we are such a big part of football. Not only that, but football has brought a lot of opportunities for these kids to have a better life,” Ngata continuned.

As a part of their history with Polynesian players, Oregon now has the first Polynesian Heisman Trophy (Marcus Mariota) and Outland Trophy (Penei Sewell) winners in history and Ngata talked about what that means for him as an Oregon alum.

“It just makes me so proud. I just love it. I love that Oregon’s continued to move up in the nation and I hope that they continue to do that. I love Mario Cristobal’s way of coaching. His energy he brings to Oregon, and the love he brings to alumni that always come back. It’s just a truly amazing feeling of love that is kind of brought back energy and culture that’s he’s brought back.”

Ngata’s journey to the Polynesian seems story book to those that don’t know his entire story. It was not always smooth and there were some very tough moments along the way. He shared a very poignant and touching story of the depth of love and support it took to get him to this point.

“My father passed just after my freshman season at Oregon and it was really tough. I started to question my faith and lost my way some. I thought to myself that football was all I really had, so I poured everything into that; then in my first game after he passed, I tore my ACL and now I felt like I didn’t have faith or football.

“When my mother Ofa passed just before the NFL draft, I really felt just lost and it was so difficult. I can only thank God for my wife because she is what kept me grounded and helped me get back to who my mother and father wanted me to be; and it was for them that I played and did everything. I just wanted to make them so proud and I knew that I had to get right to do that. Without my wife, I just don’t know that it happens,” he confided.

A year ago, Mike Bellotti was one of the coaches at this event and in an exclusive with him then, we shared that Bellotti called Ngata the best player he ever coached – without hesitation. When asked about this, Ngata chuckled at first, but went on to discuss those comments.

“It’s just amazing,” Ngata began. “And I always have to look up to my parents who blessed me with so many things. I’ve heard Coach Bellotti say that before and really could just never believe it,” he continued. “There have been so many great athletes that came out of Oregon and for him to say that it’s pretty cool. I would have thought he said some offensive player since he’s an offensive coach more. For him to say me as a defensive lineman, it’s pretty cool.”

The 2020 Polynesian Bowl includes eight Oregon signees who have been in town since Monday; but Ngata has been busy himself this week

“I haven’t had much of a chance to see any practice. I’ve kind of just been busy doing stuff throughout Oahu so I haven’t been able. I’m excited to watch them in the game; see how they play. I do love being retired it’s awesome. Being able to spend more time with my kids and my wife and just traveling more. I will definitely be making it to some Oregon games this year, like I said, I just love what Mario Cristobal is doing and I cannot wait to get back to Autzen Stadium and see the team again,” said Ngata.

At the induction ceremony, Ngata reflected on the many twists of life and the deeper importance of those that paved the way and how important it is for him now to pave the way for others. He has developed a strong bond with Penei Sewell and the entire family.

“Being out here, passing along what I know, it really does matter,” he said. “Passing the torch was done by some of these guys here; guys like Jesse Sapolu and Vai (Sikahema), these are pioneers. Looking out there at Jack Thompson; I want to be to guys what they were to me,” concluded Ngata.

As a man who retired from the NFL on a literal “top of the mountain” and the newest member of the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame, Ngata will now have the chance to pass along the wisdom – and from the looks of it, he has already started.