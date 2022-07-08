 DuckSportsAuthority - DSA FILM ROOM: Watch Dante Moore 7-on-7 and Elite 11 summer highlights
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-08 13:55:53 -0500') }} football Edit

DSA FILM ROOM: Watch Dante Moore 7-on-7 and Elite 11 summer highlights

Matt Moreno
DSA staff writer

**Not subscribed? SIGN UP TODAY and join our Duck Sports Authority community while enjoying full premium access to our exclusive coverage of Ducks football and recruiting. Click the link to join today.**

Duck Sports Authority has followed Oregon five-star quarterback commit Dante Moore over the last month through the OT7 tournament in Las Vegas to the Elite 11 finals in Redondo Beach, Calif.

Watch our exclusive video package on the Ducks' future QB here:

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}