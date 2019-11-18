DSA Inside Reed: 11/18/2019
The Ducks just win their 9th consecutive game and clinched a spot in the pac-12 Championship Game with a 28-point win over the Arizona Wildcats. While the aesthetics of the game left plenty to be d...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news