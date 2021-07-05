DSA Inside Reed: 7/5/2021

The Ducks picked up a massive commit over the weekend; both literally and figuratively. While Duck fans were still basking in the glow of the Kelvin Banks commitment, there was a momentary time when hope was extended that the Ducks would also snare an elite 2021 defensive lineman. Yet there are others coming still – possibly as soon as today. On this week’s edition of the Inside Reed, I will give a bit of backstory to the decision of JT Tuimoloau and then look at a couple of other prospects that are next to commit possibilities.



While there will be some who will try and tell you some fantasy scenario almost played out and that Tuimoloau was so torn that he had at some point indicated he was going to commit to Oregon, based on what multiple sources have told me that is not true.

In fact, two different people indicated that Ohio State was always in the drivers seat for Tuimoloau and that it would have taken a supernatural effort for anyone to beat out the Buckeyes here. This recruitment would likely have been over a long, long time ago if not for the pandemic – and while the delays gave off vibes of prima donnas past – this literally was a pandemic delay. Tuimoloau was prepared to commit to Ohio State well over a year ago – and then the pandemic hit. With the inability to visit friends and relatives, Tuimoloau was encouraged to be ‘absolutely sure’ of his decision by Ohio State defensive line coach Larry Johnson and head coach Ryan Day. Due to the NCAA imposed dead period, part of that ‘absolutely sure’ potential was removed. So the scheduled visits were a part of the process he was encouraged to pursue. This is where it gets pretty clear; someone was going to have to do something extraordinary to get Tuimoloau away from his ‘heart’ of Ohio State. While some in his home state University of Washington sphere will tell you they had a legitimate chance, three different people have indicated that the Huskies were never a major player in his recruitment. He listened, but that one just was never going to be. I have also been told that the USC Trojans, though making a valiant effort to get him on campus for a visit, were also never a legitimate threat. How about Oregon? Based on what one source in Washington has indicated, Oregon was the only Pac-12 school that had a legitimate chance; but despite doing everything within their power, the Ducks never did enough to pull that one heart sting that was always with Ohio State. After his visit to Oregon, the time consumed in visits did become draining, but it had also become crystal clear to the family that Ohio State was where he would head and that is the reason that the Alabama trip was cancelled. It simply made no sense to visit once the decision was final. The ‘distance factor’ only became an issue due to the pandemic. When there was considerable uncertainty about the future, closer to home made sense. Tuimoloau had a strong relationship with head coach Mario Cristobal and defensive line coach Joe Salave’a; without that relationship, Oregon probably does not even get a visit. Even with that relationship, the way it was worded to me was that it would have ‘taken a minor miracle’ to get Tuimoloau’s heart to change. Coaches from Washington knew all along that there was no legitimate chance there; but they had to take their shot for the most basic of reasons: when there is a homegrown five-star who appears to have ‘generational’ talent, you ensure to make a public effort for obvious reasons.

Essentially, however, Ohio State won this battle 18 months ago and there appears to have been little anyone else could have done.



After Banks committed, there were some Twitter signs that Cyrus Moss might be ‘next to commit’ for Oregon. After completing several visits, I do believe Oregon has done a really good job here, I would even venture as far as to say that the Ducks are ‘in the lead’ for landing the elite defensive player. I have heard that there is a lot of confidence inside the Hatfield Dowlin Complex that Moss is likely to commit – possibly soon. For now, he has committed to being in Eugene for SNL at the end of the month and that could be when he initially intended to commit; but there are also some who believe he has moved up his commitment timeline and that he was working on getting that ready as late as this weekend which led to the belief that he might be next to commit.





This is another real possibility. I know that there is a heavy prediction of Sneed to Notre Dame on multiple sites from many “experts” with a solid track record – and yet here we are several weeks away from his Notre Dame visit and the Irish have not yet been able to get a commitment. While the people who had indicated to me that they felt he was a Notre Dame lean following his visit there and subsequent release of a top two still feel he is leaning their way; every day without a commitment there is another day closer to the possibility that Oregon is able to garner a commit from the top 50 linebacker. I think that Oregon is still on the outside looking in when all is said and done with Sneed, but there is enough distance between his Notre Dame visit and commit that the door is cracked.

