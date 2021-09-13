DSA Inside Reed: 9/13/2021
The Ducks opened a heavy underdog against Ohio State - and needed a late fourth down sack to seal the massive upset. Today we look back at some of the things we learned, some things we need to see ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news