

Oregon is finalizing its depth chart for their season opener a little over a week away. On defense, one unit was the consensus pick for the most competitive fall camp.

In this edition of DSA Roundtable, analysts Brandon Gibson, Dale Newton and Scott Reed give their take on sorting out this position battle.



Gibson: On defense, a battle at safety and corner should provide the most intrigue. Starting off at the corner position, on one side, Thomas Graham looks solidly entrenched. On the other side, it looks to be a battle between Haki Woods and Deommodore Lenoir. Woods is currently in a situation in which he has only this year to play, so he will need to pick up the defense quickly if he is to make a splash at Oregon. Lenoir oozes potential, but showed the usual growing pains of a true freshman season. Graham too shared in these freshman bumps, but always got up when knocked down, and had some impressive flashes. Graham is already on his way to future All-Pac-12 status, and should have some solid backup in true freshman Verone McKinley. I’d expect Kahlef Hailassie to redshirt. At safety, Ugochukwu Amadi is the clear-cut guy at one spot, but a good bit of competition remains for the start on the other side. Mattrell McGraw is currently holding down the other side, but as a senior and late developer (5 starts in 11 games played), younger talent may eventually take this spot away. Enter true freshman Bryan Addison, Steve Stephens, and Jevon Holland and returning talents Nick Pickett, Billy Gibson, and Brady Breeze. If nothing else, Oregon is developing some solid depth at safety and should be well set in years to come.



Senior Mattrell McGraw will be fending off plenty of younger talent this fall camp A.J. Jacobson



Newton: Defensively, trust Keith Heyward to apply his exceptional teaching skills in bringing along a young but talented secondary. He'll improve the cover skills and technique of all of them in year two, coaxing Lenoir and Graham into maturity, refining the tall, strong Haki Woods into a PAC-12 player. Verone McKinley will compete right from the opening hip hop song of practice. It's a very athletic group of safeties. Some of them will be pressed into duty as cover guys over the long season. Fortunately, they have the competitiveness and agility to survive there. This has the potential to be Oregon's best defense since Nick Aliotti's heyday. There's talent throughout, playmakers at every level. The last missing piece is identifying the inside linebacker to play alongside Troy Dye. Isaac Slade-Matautia, Bryson Young, Sampson Niu. Keith Simms and Kaulana Apelu will lock up in a fierce fall camp battle for the reps at that spot. The other three linebackers, Dye, Hollins and Winston are set. They could be a group that produces a lot of mayhem, provided Jim Leavitt provides them that fourth musketeer. If Slade-Matautia or Simms can elevate their play to match them, watch out.



"What was a position short on talent as recently as two seasons ago, has become one much deeper. But aside from Ugo Amadi, the safety group is plagued by inexperience." — Scott Reed