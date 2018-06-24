DSA Roundtable: Least likely freshman to redshirt on defense
In today’s edition of DSA Roundtable, analysts A.J. Jacobson, Scott Reed and Dale Newton try to answer the question: Which true freshman is least likely to redshirt on defense in 2018?
Jacobson: Like I wrote in the offense article, the freshman least likely to redshirt for me must fit three criteria: Talent, position of need, and could help on special teams.
For position of need I will go with a unit that replaces two starters: defensive back. Verone McKinley and Steve Stephens have a leg up on others because they arrived in time for spring. Jevon Holland and Khalef Hailassie will be here for fall camp. They all have talent, three of them elite.
But my pick is Verone McKinley. He fits all of the criteria above, and as I mentioned, was here for spring so is a known-commodity I have seen with my own eyeballs. I could definitely see him being effective in kickoff and perhaps in the return game. He edged out the other candidates for me because he checks all the boxes and had a very nice spring camp.
Reed: The Ducks signed several very good defensive players in the 2018, but one truly stood out as an early arrival and he is my pick as the defensive true freshman least likely to redshirt – Verone McKinley III. He showed that not only is he ready for Pac-12 play, but he looked capable of playing a big role for the Oregon defense in 2018. He stood out during spring camp as a great coverage defensive back who could make plays on the ball and understands his role. McKinley took full advantage of his early arrival and has been equally tenacious following spring camp.
He has all the tools to be an immediate nickel back for the Ducks and could push for a starting position if he continues to progress this summer. While I don’t think he supplants the starters, I do believe he plays a lot of meaningful minutes in 2018.
Newton: With about six weeks to go until fall camp Oregon has a shortage of cornerbacks, particularly since at last report, grad transfer Tim Hough still hadn't been admitted to a graduate program at Oregon. With or without Hough, McKinley is a no-brainer choice for early playing time and a spot on the two-deep as a freshman.
The early enrollee was a 4-star prospect, about three dozen offers that included Alabama, Clemson, Texa A&M and Florida.. In his senior year at Hebron High School in Carrollton, Texas McKinley intercepted 5 passes and didn't allow a touchdown pass. He's a bit undersized at 5-10, 171 but tenacious, very physical off the line in press coverage, fluid downfield with smooth hips. From the outset McKinley is likely to play some in Nickle and a bunch on special teams. Washington State, Arizona and Cal in particular like to spread it out, so he'll be needed often even if the Webfoots are injury-free.