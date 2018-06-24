In today’s edition of DSA Roundtable, analysts A.J. Jacobson, Scott Reed and Dale Newton try to answer the question: Which true freshman is least likely to redshirt on defense in 2018?

Jacobson: Like I wrote in the offense article, the freshman least likely to redshirt for me must fit three criteria: Talent, position of need, and could help on special teams.

For position of need I will go with a unit that replaces two starters: defensive back. Verone McKinley and Steve Stephens have a leg up on others because they arrived in time for spring. Jevon Holland and Khalef Hailassie will be here for fall camp. They all have talent, three of them elite.

But my pick is Verone McKinley. He fits all of the criteria above, and as I mentioned, was here for spring so is a known-commodity I have seen with my own eyeballs. I could definitely see him being effective in kickoff and perhaps in the return game. He edged out the other candidates for me because he checks all the boxes and had a very nice spring camp.



