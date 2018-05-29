In this latest edition of DSA Roundtable, the team of resident analysts look at the 2018 Oregon offense and predict who will be this year’s breakout player.





Dale Newton

While the preseason previews and expectant fans have high hopes for the Ducks in 2018, it's important to remember that this is a 7-6 team with a new head coach, one that got manhandled by a very motivated Mountain West team in their bowl game.

Additionally, the Ducks are replacing a big portion of their offensive firepower in Royce Freeman, Kani Benoit, Charles Nelson and Tyrell Crosby.

They need an entire line-up of breakout players. Justin Herbert has to take the next steps in his development, be a more forceful leader, better at recognizing blitzes and exploiting them, smarter about defenders in underneath coverage.

Jaylon Redd has to provide explosiveness. Brady Aiello and George Moore must strive to be the anchor Tyrell Crosby was. Tony Brooks-James must set the pace as an every-down back. Dillon Mitchell and Tabari Hines need to provide the team with a reliable threat at receiver.

Scott Reed

Prior to the Spring Game there were plenty of options. There are wide receivers who are likely to have breakout seasons like Daewood Davis; tight ends likely to have a bigger impact like new addition Hunter Kampmoyer, and even the potential for a breakout offensive lineman as Alex Forsyth really stood out.

There are plenty of candidates – but I am going with the one who I think stood out most. My vote goes to CJ Verdell. I have been extremely high on Verdell from the moment he committed. He is a perfect running back in a spread scheme; especially from pistol sets. To me he is Maurice Jones-Drew with better speed. He is an exceptional ‘between-the tackles’ running back with the kind of speed to make big plays in the running game. He also has very good hands and will be the most versatile running back Oregon has this season.

A.J. Jacobson

I think the breakout player on offense for the Ducks in 2018 will be redshirt freshman running back CJ Verdell. This is a position of “need’ for Oregon next season, in that the top two guys, Royce Freeman and Kani Benoit, graduated. Certainly, Tony Brooks-James will start the season getting most of the carries, as he is a redshirt senior who has more game experience than the rest of the RB roster combined.

Following an impressive spring camp, Verdell led all rushers in the spring game with 8 carries for 44 yards and two touchdowns. In terms of breakout player, I think Verdell will exit fall camp as the No. 2 RB, and Duck fans will get to see him in for plenty of action.

Pac-12 fans may not have heard much about him as he redshirted as a true freshman, but look for him to make noise in 2018.

Conclusions: From Reed and Jacobson, we can see that RFr RB C.J. Verdell has a chance to be a player every Duck fan knows about very soon. From Newton, we learn that he did not answer the question, but rather the notion that the whole offense needs to “break out”.