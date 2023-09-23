How much do you buy the hype Colorado has generated so far this fall?

Scott Reed: "Interestingly, the hype has not really bothered me that much. A lot of that – in my opinion – is a method for the head coach to deflect criticism of individuals from the personal perspective. Let’s be real about the changes. Colorado won one game last season, went 4-8 the season before that, have a miserable 48-94 record since joining the Pac-12, have lost 10 games or more games on 4 occasions during that 12-year period and have had a winning record just twice in 12 seasons. That is a lot of bad results. The Buffaloes were underdogs to open the season and many non-Colorado fans around the Pac-12 wrote them off as all-hype, no substance (sound familiar?). They have won all three games so far, scored a lot of points along the way and have re-energized their fan base. Do I think that they will end up in the top 25 at the end of the season? Tough to say. I think they have three games that they should win (ASU, Arizona, Stanford) and a couple of games they could win (WSU, OSU) with three potential losses (Oregon, USC, Utah). If they end the regular season with a 9-3 record, yes, then the hype is real. Turning around a football culture is difficult. Whether people like the method by which Deion Sanders turned around the program or the mannerisms with which he speaks does not change the reality that Colorado football has a pulse right now thanks to what has happened in a short time."

Brandon Gibson: "Deion Sanders did a full makeover of the Colorado squad and has brought a swagger to the program that has been nearly non-existent over the last 25 years. During that time period, Colorado has won double-digit games (10 to be exact) two times, and they haven’t achieved more than two consecutive winning seasons. I only buy a certain amount of the hype going into Colorado -- the idea that Sanders is exciting and moving them in the right direction. I don’t think you can put too much stock into beating that TCU team in the opening game, nor punish too harshly for almost losing to a 20+ point dog in Colorado State. If hype is about the players believing, this Colorado team has that, but I think reality is about to hit in the next couple weeks. Given time, Sanders will correct some of the major weaknesses (e.g., both the lines) of the current squad and have them competing at the top of the Big 12."