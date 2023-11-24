Arizona would then have the chance to tie for second in the conference, and because the Ducks and Wildcats didn't play this season and both lost to Washington, the tiebreaker would go to common results vs. the next team in the standings -- Oregon State, in this case. Arizona beat the Beavers, which would be the difference.

"Beyond his physical skills, he has started to master the cognitive portion of the game, going well beyond pre-snap reads and to multi-read split-second decisions. He is an extra coach on the field (and on the sidelines), and when he pairs together his pre-game preparation with his split-second reads, he has the confidence of the coaching staff to audible out to the play call of his choice. Oregon has stepped up its game in the video production department and started to highlight some of these decisions in games, where you can see the preparation he put in, the audibles he made and the explosive plays that result. Finally, he doesn’t allow himself to put himself and the team in bad position. Nix has thrown two interceptions this year, and both were catchable balls that deflected off the wide receiver."

Brandon Gibson: "Nix has definitely elevated his game over the last season, but you’d have to point to his leaving Auburn and getting out of his father’s shadow as the genesis of this change. Nix has never been questioned on his physical gifts, he was a five-star coming out of high school and started as a true freshman at Auburn (against Oregon) in his first game. Going back to last season, Nix reunited with Kenny Dillingham and found new air in Eugene. A place where he was free to let his hair down (so to speak). Coming to Eugene he learned to love playing the game of football again and started to gain the confidence to help lead him into his senior year. Having the support of the Oregon fans, his teammates and his wife by his side (they even spent time handing out Voodoo doughnuts to students at the start of the year), Nix has taken his game to the next level. Although there are no official stats in the category, I’d be surprised if there was another quarterback in the nation that spent as much time as him on film.

Scott Reed: "I mentioned in a piece earlier this week that Bo Nix is a professional quarterback playing college football. Where I see the biggest difference is in his understanding not just pre-snap reads – a lot of QBs are good there, but he seems to have a special understanding of what a defense is doing at the snap and just after and he absolutely knows the right response every time. There is a lot of talk about ‘checkdowns,’ which is somewhat misguided. Nix and the Oregon offense take plenty of shots downfield – and over the last half of the season, he has gotten better at connecting on those longer throws. The other thing is that he has shown an exceptional knowledge of where the Oregon receivers are going to be; his feel for the offense this season is unreal and it has shown on the field. Most importantly, I think, is that he has not had to carry the ball as much this year and that has really helped him stay healthy – that and one of the best protection units in the nation keeping him clean."

Looking back over this season, what has stood out about Oregon's growth defensively in Year 2 under Dan Lanning and Tosh Lupoi?

Brandon: "Getting down to the truth, a combination of a lot of fresh faces and willingness to buy into the defensive scheme has put Oregon’s defense on a different level. You can’t ignore the additions of talent through the portal, bringing in Jordan Burch, Evan Williams, Tysheem Johnson, Jestin Jacobs and Khyree Jackson. Jacobs was injured for a chunk of the season, but the other guys have all been mainstay starters on this improved unit. They also added some key pieces through recruitment including five-star Matayo Uiagalelei, four-star Blake Purchase, and Teitum Tuioti, all major contributors. Additionally, the offseason development (true for both sides of the ball) has brought a new level of speed and conditioning to the Ducks, and even better yet for Oregon, the depth of talent allows less wear-and-tear across the season.

"Honestly, Oregon has a level of talent on defense that would rival any former Duck squad. Beyond being bigger, better and faster, the most important change was the buy in by the players on the defense this year. Last year, there were a few players that were more interested in personal glory and made the scheme look pretty bad by being out of gaps or just on the wrong page. Once you can get players to see the results and buy in, you go from a team that was 74th in scoring defense at 27.4 points per game up to 10th, allowing only 16.7 a game."

Scott: "The defense has a lot of the same names out there, but there is significantly better depth on the front line and a couple of transfer portal additions have shored up the defensive backfield. Let me start up front. It isn’t just that Oregon landed Jordan Burch from South Carolina as an edge rusher, but that they saw the return of NT Popo Aumavae, Brandon Dorlus coming back, Casey Rogers and Taki Taimani making a bigger impact, it is that they have added depth through their first signing class as well with Teitum Tuioti and Matayo Uiagalelei getting significant playing time. The added depth on the front line has allowed Oregon to generate a lot more pressure packages than last season as they are more capable of implementing linebackers and defensive backs with better defensive line play. The Ducks also picked up a couple of key linebackers through the portal. Jestin Jacobs missed the first half of the season, but has been really impressive in his play since returning. Finally, the defensive backfield portal additions of Khyree Jackson, Tysheem Johnson and Even Williams have all made significant contributions and providing much better coverage in the backfield."

Dan Lanning called this matchup "Oregon's Superbowl" -- does that add any pressure given all that is at stake for Oregon in this matchup?

Scott: "Lanning has done something unique this year that has seemed to work well – he has leaned into the outside noise rather than pretending to shut it out. The thing that really helped Oregon stay focused is that losing this game means that all of those other things don’t matter. While that creates pressure at times, it also helps focus. There is no way that this team is looking ahead because they know that the Pac-12 championship game is off the table with a loss – and so are any other potential aspirations. The loss last season has stuck with those that were around and this is Lanning’s methodology to get the best out of his team."

Brandon: "What Lanning says in the media and what he says to the team are often different things. Lanning has put in a new mentality for the team, to ignore everything the media says, to ignore everything the fans and social media says, to ignore the college football playoff rankings and to just focus on the game. Within the cinematics this week, we saw him bust out a shirt with the acronym “FEBU”, which might mean “Forget Everyone But Us,” or that might be the kid-friendly version. To Oregon, every game since the Washington loss has been a playoff game, and each game will have increasing importance. Oregon knows that there is no (meaningful) Pac-12 championship game without a win this week over Oregon State and knows that Oregon State has had this game circled, even more so since the dissolving of the Pac-12."

How much is last year's result on the players' minds? Is this a revenge game for Oregon and Lanning after last season?

Brandon: "Oregon coaches have made it impossible for last year's game to not be on the players' minds. For the entire week, they have had the fourth quarter meltdown playing on a loop in the locker room, and the players aren’t allowed to listen to music or do their own thing while getting ready for practice. Oregon continues to have an Us vs. Them mentality, but Lanning has also been a bit of a master in motivating the team week-in and week-out and has found different ways to get his team up for each matchup. For Colorado, it was getting the team away from trash talking and focusing on taking it out with their pads. For last week’s Arizona State matchup, the Ducks were played back the meltdown of 2019 when the Ducks lost in the desert to an unranked Sun Devils squad. More than anything else, the theme in every game has been to make a 20-mile hike, and if you don’t make progress in every game, you are cheating yourself and your teammates. The unity of the team, and playing for the memory of Spencer Webb, should have Oregon firing on all cylinders come Friday evening."

Scott: "I doubt that the term revenge is really the word being bandied about in Eugene. The players feel that their inability to do what they pride themselves on most led to a loss. The Ducks lost the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball in the fourth quarter and that is the focus for what I think they would best call redress. The players want to set right what they feel they lost last season. It was difficult for the players to watch a 31-10 lead evaporate into that 38-34 loss when they had everything in front of them still."

What's your score prediction and why?

Scott: "When Oregon has the Ball: The Beavers have the same kind of defense they always do; scrappy, tough, disciplined and aggressive. The Oregon offense this season is considerably better than a season ago – especially given Bo Noix’s health this season. While the Beaver defense is good, I am not sure that they are quite on par with where they have been in the past. Against an Oregon team whose two lowest-scoring games were Washington – where they lost 36-33 despite outgaining the Huskies 541-415 and outrushing them 204-99, and Utah in a 35-6 blowout road victory – I think it will be tough for Oregon State to shut down the Duck offense.

"When Oregon State has the Ball: The Beavers are better on offense this year than last for a simple reason: their quarterback is better. While DJ Uiagalelei might not be putting up the ridiculous numbers Nix is, he has brought consistency and stability to a position that struggled at times for the Beavers last season. But the Ducks have been significantly better this season on defense. Oregon has given up more than 20 points just four times – and 30 or more just twice (Texas Tech and Washington).

"Do I think the Beavers have enough defense to keep Oregon under 30 in this game? No. Do I think the Beavers have enough offense to outscore Oregon in this game? No. But I am still unsure that this will be the blowout many are predicting. It could be a blowout – but that does not mean it will. After all, last year’s game should have been a blowout with Oregon leading by 21 points late in the third quarter – except that it was not a blowout. Rivalry games have a way of making potential blowouts close. I do think Oregon wins and covers the spread. Just not ready to call this one a ‘blowout.” My official prediction is along the Vegas lines: Oregon 38 – Oregon State 24."

Brandon: "This game is a bit tricky to predict, because things can get crazy in any rivalry game. Last year, I would have predicted a 21-point Duck win, but as we all saw, they fell apart in the fourth quarter, allowing 19-straight rushing attempts on the way to an all-time collapse. I believe this Duck team is different and even though Oregon State is much improved, the talent level and depth of Oregon’s squad is just going to put them on a different plane on Friday. Oregon State’s offense doesn’t match up well against Oregon’s defense, and Nix and company have more to play for at this point of the season. Final Score: Ducks 42 – Beavers 17."