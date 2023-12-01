What is the most important matchup for the Ducks on offense tonight?

Scott Reed: "To me, this one is going to be the offensive line of Oregon. The Ducks have been running much more sparsely over the last several games and I think that needs to change against the Huskies. One of the reasons that Oregon was able to control the Husky offense in October was that it kept Washington off the field with over 200 yards on the ground and both Bucky Irving and Jordan James getting almost 6 yards per carry. Lost in a lot of the talk about fourth down attempts, Oregon outgaining Washington and running 23 more total plays is how they did that. The Ducks controlled the clock for 34:21 versus 25:39 for Washington. If the Ducks can duplicate that kind of time of possession advantage, I think that would put them in a really good position. But that depends on the ability of the offensive line to create holes and the running backs to get some yardage after contact to chew up the clock. The Huskies have gotten a little healthier on the defensive side of the ball and will surely try to stop the Ducks from the 33-carry, 190-yard performance we saw from Irving and James in round one of this game."

Brandon Gibson: "Agreed. In the first matchup Oregon had a great deal of success on the ground, rushing for 204 yards and 2 TDs. Irving went for 127 yards and James for 63, both with a TD, while averaging 5.8 and 5.7 yards, respectively, per touch. This was key to Oregon winning the time of possession battle in the game and keeping Washington’s offense out of a rhythm. The duo will be called upon again Friday, with a big hand from one of the best offensive lines in the nation. Added to the equation, we may see more risk taken by the Ducks coaching staff in letting Nix run with the ball, much like Justin Herbert at season's end in 2019. Nix had a nice scamper for a touchdown against Oregon State last week, and the added threat of Nix may be what helps give Oregon the edge in this championship game."

What's the most important matchup for the Ducks on defense?

Brandon: "Getting pressure on the quarterback. Most of it will fall on the backs of the defensive line, but Tosh Lupoi will need to dial up the blitzes at the right times to help speed up the clock on Penix, helping a banged up secondary. Yes, all units are dinged up at this time of the year, but the secondary would need the help even if healthy against a talented passing attack. Penix has been a very different quarterback when pressured, and making him uncomfortable will be key in aiding Oregon’s pathway to victory. Penix threw for 302 yards, 4 TDs and an INT in the first matchup, but Oregon did a really good job shutting him down in the second half, holding him to just over 60 yards passing prior to the final two-play 53-yard drive."

Scott: "Will the secondary be able to hold up long enough for pressure to get to Penix? In game one, the Ducks got plenty of pressure, but not quick enough to stop Penix from completing some big plays down field, with those 302 yards and most importantly the 4 touchdown passes. The Husky receiving corps is healthier today than they were in Week 6 and the Ducks defensive backs are banged up. But if they can hold out long enough, dial up the right coverages at the right times and allow the pressure to get to Penix and force bad throws or get a few sacks, then the Ducks will be setting themselves up for a much better ending. That will be easier said than done. I don’t think Jahlil Florence will miss this game, but he is also not at 100 percent and that is going to affect him in coverage. A player a little slowed by injury in the defensive backfield is a player more likely to make a mistake and get an untimely pass interference call or get out of phase when he has no safety help. The chess match between the Husky offense and Duck defense is going to come down to who makes more plays: the defensive backs/pressure, or the wide receivers/QB. I think the winner of that match wins this game."