DSA Roundtable Total 2019 commits
Oregon recruiting is hot and the slots for the Class of 2019 are filling up fast. In this edition of DSA Roundtable, analysts Brandon Gibson, Scott Reed and Dale Newton pull out their crystal balls and try to answer the question: How many total prospects will the Ducks sign for 2019?
Gibson
Barring a miraculous return by Jalen Hall and an unlikely appeal by Haki Woods, the Ducks will be sitting at 65 scholarships following the normal exhaustion of eligibility at the end of this season. That means Oregon will have a base of 20 open slots, 18 of which are currently filled. Since there is normal attrition in every program, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Ducks overbook by 2-4 scholarships, leaving the total signing class this year in the 22-24 range.
The coaches will have a better feel for any potential future transfers and will know prior to signing day if any early NFL entries come into play, but for now I wouldn’t be surprised to see them end up with closer to 24, given the level of talent they are currently bringing in. With 4-6 scholarships left, Oregon still needs to load up on defensive line and linebacker talent and has prospects at wide receiver and offensive line that can’t be turned down.
Newton
As of this morning the Ducks have the #5 class in the country with 18 verbal commitments, 13 four-stars, and five three-stars, Millen, Townsend, Waters, Capra, and Wilson, each with vast potential beyond their ratings.
The momentum, energy and planning behind this class is astounding. It'll be the best in Oregon history. Jonah Tauanu'u on the verge of a quack, Giles Jackson is sounding Ducky, and the peer recruiting is tugging at a couple of those big defensive ends. Mario Cristobal no doubt has a master plan for a fantastic finish.
Right now the Ducks are sitting at 20 available scholarships. Figure Troy Dye and Justin Herbert to leave early for the NFL draft. That gets them to 22. Grad transfers, medical retirements and other attrition typically add around 5 openings a season. Consequently, the Ducks are likely to sign a full class of 25.
Reed
Right now, Oregon has enough room to sign 20 players. But as others have (or will) pointed out, that is likely to increase. Right now, based on roster composition, there are five likely departures. Either through early entry into the NFL, or regular attrition, the Ducks are likely to have room for a minimum of 24 players following the 2018 season.
With 18 known verbal commitments, that leaves plenty of room for the staff to continue finding the right mix of players and positions to fulfill the long-term vision Mario Cristobal had for the team last December. Though it is difficult to maintain a top five class without a five-star player, this class still has the potential to add seven more elite, blue-chip players.
With where this roster was at the end of 2016, to see an elite recruiting class come together has been a reassuring sign for Oregon fans. If they win enough in 2018, this could be the beginning of another sensational run for the Ducks.