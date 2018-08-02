

Oregon recruiting is hot and the slots for the Class of 2019 are filling up fast. In this edition of DSA Roundtable, analysts Brandon Gibson, Scott Reed and Dale Newton pull out their crystal balls and try to answer the question: How many total prospects will the Ducks sign for 2019? Gibson Barring a miraculous return by Jalen Hall and an unlikely appeal by Haki Woods, the Ducks will be sitting at 65 scholarships following the normal exhaustion of eligibility at the end of this season. That means Oregon will have a base of 20 open slots, 18 of which are currently filled. Since there is normal attrition in every program, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Ducks overbook by 2-4 scholarships, leaving the total signing class this year in the 22-24 range. The coaches will have a better feel for any potential future transfers and will know prior to signing day if any early NFL entries come into play, but for now I wouldn’t be surprised to see them end up with closer to 24, given the level of talent they are currently bringing in. With 4-6 scholarships left, Oregon still needs to load up on defensive line and linebacker talent and has prospects at wide receiver and offensive line that can’t be turned down.

The Ducks are filling up fast for 2019 thanks in large part to #CaliFlock19 A.J. Jacobson





Newton As of this morning the Ducks have the #5 class in the country with 18 verbal commitments, 13 four-stars, and five three-stars, Millen, Townsend, Waters, Capra, and Wilson, each with vast potential beyond their ratings. The momentum, energy and planning behind this class is astounding. It'll be the best in Oregon history. Jonah Tauanu'u on the verge of a quack, Giles Jackson is sounding Ducky, and the peer recruiting is tugging at a couple of those big defensive ends. Mario Cristobal no doubt has a master plan for a fantastic finish. Right now the Ducks are sitting at 20 available scholarships. Figure Troy Dye and Justin Herbert to leave early for the NFL draft. That gets them to 22. Grad transfers, medical retirements and other attrition typically add around 5 openings a season. Consequently, the Ducks are likely to sign a full class of 25.



"With where this roster was at the end of 2016, to see an elite recruiting class come together has been a reassuring sign for Oregon fans" — Scott Reed