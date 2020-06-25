DuckSportsAuthority - DSA Zoom: Jackson Light

Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon was the No. 1 team in the State of Utah in 2019 finishing with a 14-0 record capped by a resounding win in the Championship game. C/DT Jackson Light was one of the keys to that team on both sides of the ball, and in October made his pledge to play his college ball for the Oregon Ducks.

In this edition of DSA Zoom, A.J. Jacobson asks Light about an array of topics including:

- Class of 2021 – Bonding in Group Chat

- Corner Canyon starting to get ready for 2020 season

- The Oregon coaches and his relationship

- Having parents active on social media

- Much more!

Click the link below for the full interview, approximately 15 minutes.