Oregon tends to start the season ranked in the preseason polls, with a trip to March Madness an annual expectation on the back end. This year was no different.

But the Ducks entered the Pac-12 tournament semifinals Friday night on the outside of the latest NCAA tournament projections, knowing they likely needed to at least reach the conference championship game if not win it to avoid missing the tournament for the second straight season.

On paper, this team looks more than qualified to compete with the best schools in the country. Elite size, good experience, and of course a coach that knows how to win games.

Due to injuries and inconsistency, this season just hasn't played out as hoped -- and nor did the second half Friday against the Bruins.

With top-seeded UCLA's top defender Jaylen Clark already out and Pac-12 Freshman of the Year Adem Bona leaving in the second half after a hard fall, the path to victory looked to be there for the Ducks, but led by two of the best seniors in the conference the Bruins shot their way into the conference title game, outlasting Oregon’s end-of-year push with a dominant finish and 75-56 win in Las Vegas.

“They’re more experienced, they’re obviously a better team than us and proved that three times,” Altman said. “I thought our effort was good tonight. We battled on the boards, but defensively we just made some mistakes.”

Indeed, UCLA (29-4) swept all three meetings this year, but Oregon (19-14) looked every bit up to the challenge through the first half this time, trailing just 32-30 at the break.

The first few minutes of the game foreshadowed what the rest of the contest had in store. Fast-paced offensive drives ending in quick shots attempts, and lead changes that never felt safe. Oregon coming off the hectic quarterfinal matchup vs. Washington State, a game where a 19-point lead wasn’t even safe, and knew what it had to do to get a different result in the third meeting against the Bruins.

The previous two meetings saw Oregon lose the rebounding battle despite having the clear size advantage. Crashing the glass and continuing a defensive surge the Ducks discovered in Las Vegas was a must in this one.

N’Faly Dante’s ankle injury didn’t stop him from making the start, or from making his much-needed impact on the boards, as the rebounds quickly added up. He struggled to replicate his offensive success, going without a field goal in the first half while his teammates didn’t do much better.

“We weren’t able to go to Dante as much. He was bothered by that ankle and wasn’t really himself,” Altman said. “He’s a competitor and his ankle was just sore, you could tell he was tentative. UCLA’s defense had a little bit to do with that, but he got some shots right to the rim and wasn’t able to finish — didn’t look like himself.”

The first 20 minutes saw no Duck achieve double digits offensively. Will Richardson managed a couple of baskets to bounce back from his 2-point quarterfinal performance, but from deep, the team looked lost.

On the other end, the Bruins too didn’t look quite like themselves at first either. Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Tyger Cambell figured to be the go-to guys, especially with the absence of Clark, but both got off to mediocre starts as well, leading to a first half with eight separate ties and that 2-point lead for the Bruins.

The second half is where things went downhill for Oregon, however.

The rebounding advantage continued, the defense was decent, but the shooting got even worse. The Ducks ultimately shot 15.8 percent from 3-point range, with only 3 made in the entire game.

“We didn’t hit any 3s,” Altman said. “We need to hit a few of the open ones we had. They went 9 of 19, we went 3 of 19, so that has been a problem for us all year.”

The rest of the court didn’t do much for the Ducks either. Only 9 made field goals in the second half, and a 4+ minute span shooting 1 for 12 gave UCLA all the momentum, despite being down key players.

Campbell scored 20 of his 28 points in the second half with Jaquez following behind with 11 of his 18 coming after the break. The duo found their groove resulting in various rotations thrown around by Altman, who was desperately trying to find a defensive answer.

Oregon’s leading scorer was a tie between Richardson and Quincy Guerrier, who had 10 a piece while Dante finished with 8 on 3-of-11 shooting.

The last time UCLA’s lead was in the single digits was with 5:20 left to play, as the Bruins made sure to close the game out the correct way.

Ultimately, the Ducks just didn't have enough -- and likely didn't do enough resume-wise to hear their named called on Selection Sunday, but the official verdict is still to come.

A repeat NIT bid would be the likely alternative to close out the 2023 season.

“Guys are going to have to get in the gym and really make a decision because equal opportunity doesn’t exist,” Altman said. “We’ll evaluate who gets in the gym and who doesn’t. We’ll evaluate the numbers. There is no magic wand to being a great shooter.”