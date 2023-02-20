Oregon is on the outside looking in with regard to the team’s NCAA Tournament hopes. If the overtime loss to Washington on Wednesday wasn't the last straw, than the loss at Washington State on Sunday might have been.

The early season troubles were highly injury-based, whereas now, the healthy Duck roster simply hasn’t seen that late-season push that tends to come with Dana Altman-coached teams.

Oregon appears to be heading toward a “First 4 Out" fate in "bracketology" lingo with four games left on the schedule. None of those games feature an opponent with a winning record, and anything but a perfect finish heading into the Pac-12 tournament -- and then some -- would make any difference at this point.

There's no way around it -- the loss Sunday was damaging.

With the final seconds ticking off the clock and Oregon down by 3, Jermaine Couisnard had the chance to save the day and maybe keep alive better postseason hopes, but his game-tying 3-pointer fell short, preventing a second straight overtime game and sealing the 68-65 victory for the Cougars in Pullman, Wash.

The heartbreaking overtime loss to Washington early this week may have emotionally and physically taken its toll on Oregon. The Ducks came into the game looking lost on offense and essentially beat themselves.

Turnover after turnover, that tally eventually reaching double digits before the first half wrapped up, negated the chance for Oregon (15-13, 9-8 Pac-12) to solidify any type of lead.

The Cougars' abysmal 29.4 percent-shooting from the field in the opening half kept them from running away with the game early.

When not turning the ball over, the Ducks leaned heavily on their two leading scorers. Will Richardson connected with his first two 3s to snap out of a recent 0-point performance against the Huskies, but he finished with just 8 points.

N'Faly Dante too got involved often in the paint and ended with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Keeshawn Barthelemy led the way with 17 points while Couisnard finished with 12.

With scoring droughts from both teams lasting as long as 4+ minutes, the first half ended with Oregon up 30-27. For better or worse, it was still anyone's game.

Washington State (13-15, 8-9) fixed all its scoring issues at the halftime break and opened the second red-hot from 3. DJ Rodman and Justin Powell combined for 5 in the half while Mouhamed Gueye capped off a dominant 18-point, 12-rebound night.

The Ducks were forced to play catchup but still managed to stay close until the end.

Barthelemy had the biggest Oregon shot of the night with a pull-up 3 that took the Cougars' lead down to 1 with just over a minute left to play.

Washington State proceeded to use up most of the clock, adding two offensive boards along the way, and finished the drive with the clutch final basket of the game.

Oregon is just one loss away from being back to .500 on the year. The annual trip to Corvallis to play Oregon State is next for the Ducks with just three regular-season games remaining. A similar 2018/19 tournament run will likely be needed for Altman’s squad to get back to the big dance.