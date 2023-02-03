Less than a month ago, these two teams met at Matthew Knight Arena in what was one of the best all-around performances for the Ducks this season. Oregon went punch-for-punch with the top-ranked team in the Pac-12 and prevailed, beating Arizona by 19 points and sparking a recent 4-1 five-game stretch.

The now-No. 4 ranked Wildcats looked much more comfortable playing at home in the desert Thursday night, improving completely from their previous meeting in Eugene.

The Ducks won that first meeting for many reasons, with the 3-point advantage and play from N’Faly Dante arguably being the most important. On the road, things completely changed.

Arizona’s star stepped up, the supporting cast held their own and Dana Altman was left answerless.

Oregon allowed Azuolas Tubelis to score 40 points as Arizona cruised to a 91-76 win in Tucson.

Dante had clamped down on Tubelis in the first meeting, limiting him to 14 points.

The Lithuanian native had no troubles in this one, scoring 27 in the first half alone. Arizona didn’t hide its game plan -- it simply ran it to near perfection as Tubelis made 16 of 21 shots and 8 of 9 free throws.

Arizona’s supporting roster didn’t convert from long-range as effectively out of the gate, allowing the Ducks to stay relatively close for a majority of the opening half. For the rest of the possessions, however, all Tommy Lloyd had to say to his players was, ‘pass it to No. 10.’

The Ducks struggled to keep up with the Wildcats' fast scoring and saw their only lead of 5-0 at the start of the game quickly erased. The Ducks settled for mid and long-range shots which resulted in their first free throw attempt taking place 13 minutes into the game.

Dante and Nate Bittle were essentially taken out due to Tubelis causing too much foul trouble for them on the other end. The duo had 6 fouls combined through the first 20 minutes and left the boards open for the Wildcats to collect.

The Ducks came back strong to start the 2nd half, and like much of the game, the lead didn’t get too out of hand. Dante had two quick dunks and Will Richardson began adding to his impressive 22-point night.

Though he helped out by leading the team in points, Richardson’s 7 turnovers often came during turning-point moments. The Ducks almost got back to within single digits if not for a missed Quincy Guerrier dunk with just over 7 minutes left to play. The Wildcats answered the failed conversion by scoring a quick layup, stealing the ball from Richardson, and scoring yet again to bring the lead back up to 14.

When the Ducks needed a rally, Couisnard was nowhere to be found this time. He had 27 in the previous matchup but was held to a 3-of-12 shooting on Thursday.

The Ducks eventually began to reduce both the rebound and turnover deficit that hurt them in the first half. They scored more efficiently and started to look a little like their previous selves.

The only problem with this comeback attempt was Tubelis continuing to be unaccounted for. There was simply no answer for the Pac-12’s scoring leader. He exposed Oregon’s defensive flaws all game in his career-high 40-point night and kept the Ducks from pursuing a comeback attempt with serious threat.

Three other Wildcats finished in double digits, and Kerr Kriisa’s two late triples secured Arizona’s fifth straight victory.

Oregon finishes the Arizona trip on Saturday with a meeting against the Sun Devils. With March less than a month away, losses become increasingly more detrimental for Oregon’s late-season push to make it back to the dance.