The tournament-hopeful Oregon Ducks soundly defeated last-in-conference Cal, 84-51, led by Jermaine Couisnard’s 17 points on Thursday night in Eugene.

The Bears, who haven’t won a game in more than two months began, this one flustering the Ducks by forcing turnovers on Oregon’s first three possessions. Cal forced six Oregon turnovers in the first half, but the Ducks got back on track by committing just one in the second half.

Will Richardson reached a milestone before scoring any points against Cal as he became the all-time leader in Oregon men’s basketball history in games played (145), passing Payton Pritchard and Johnny Loyd.

“We’re going away from guys going somewhere and wanting to stay,” head coach Dana Altman said of Richardson’s five-year tenure with Oregon. “He’s shown toughness that a lot of guys wouldn’t show over a five-year period.”

“Age-wise, I’m probably older than him, but there’s things he taught me … He makes things easier for me,” Couisnard said.

The last time these two squads faced off was back in January when six Ducks scored nine or more points en route to a rout of the Bears in Berkeley, 87-58.

The Bears continue to play without their star point guard and the centerpiece of their lineup, Devin Askew (15.5 PPG), who is out for the season following hernia injury.

Couisnard had it going early on in this one as he poured in 13 of his 17 points and only missed one shot in the first half. He hit two straight 3s that put the Ducks up 14 and sent Matthew Knight Arena into a frenzy.

For the Bears (3-27, 2-17 Pac-12), it was Sam Alajiki who led the way as his two 3s totaled his season average (6.0 PPG) in points in just the first half and he ended the game as Cal’s leading scorer with 11.

Though Cal was able to keep the game close early on, it was clear after Oregon’s 22-9 run to close out the first half that it was likely headed for a lopsided Ducks victory.

Oregon’s Tyrone Williams, who’s played minimal minutes this season (1.7 PPG), was the surprise that Ducks fans needed to see on Thursday as he dropped a career-high 9 points while shooting 4 of 5 from the field.

“It hasn’t been easy for him. But the guys respect the fact that he was all about the team,” Altman said. “It shows great maturity, great unselfishness, and what good teammate he’s been to all of the guys.”

Just from a statistical perspective, one didn’t need to watch the game in order to figure out who won this matchup. The Ducks (17-3, 11-8 Pac-12) outrebounded the Bears 45-21 and won the ever-important second-chance points battle 15-4.

Nate Bittle had a strong performance, particularly in the second half where recorded 8 of his 10 points and blocked a shot.

The Ducks will take on the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. PT in what will be their most crucial game of the season as Oregon can secure the No. 4 seed in the PAC 12 standings -- and a first-round bye in the conference tournament -- thanks to Arizona State’s loss to UCLA on Thursday night.

If Oregon is going to sneak into the NCAA tournament, it needs all the wins it can get the rest of the way.