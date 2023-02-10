The Ducks Offense exploded on Thursday night as they marched past the USC Trojans, 78-60.

Kel’el Ware’s alley-oop conversions from Keeshawn Barthelemy and Will Richardson on back-to-back possessions sent everyone in Mathew Knight Arena into madness when Oregon went up 9 midway through the first half.

The Ducks (15-10 9-5 Pac-12) got off to a hot start right from the get-go when N’Faly Dante (17 points, 3 blocks) hit USC’s Vincent Iwuchukwu with a flurry of post moves to convert on two layups in a match that most saw being impacted by the big men.

Richardson’s 16 points (with 9 assists) and stifling defense from every Duck helped Oregon hold USC to 12 points below its season average and the all-around team performance got the crowd on its feet time after time.

“I thought Will was really good. You take out a couple of turnovers, but he only had 3 tonight with 9 assists. We’ll take a three-to-one assist-to-turnover ratio every night,” coach Dana Altman said. “

USC’s Drew Peterson (who hit the game-winner in Eugene last season) wasn’t completely on his game Thursday due to overwhelming defense from Richardson, finishing 3 of 8 from the field for 11 points, though he hit tough fadeaways throughout the game.

“He’s really been a pain in our rear the last couple of years,” Altman said. “I thought the guys didn’t give Drew anything really easy.”

“We know he’ll hit a couple of fadeaways, a couple of tough shots but we’ll live with those though,” Richardson said. “That’s part of the scouting report: knowing who their best player is and he’s their best player.”

Richardson, Jermaine Couisnard (13 points), and Barthelemy (8 points, 4 assists) were dedicated to the transition game, which got the Trojans (17-7, 9-4) gassed and forced them to make subs quite often in the first half.

Though it felt heated throughout the contest, USC never lead the game nor did it get the game closer than a 14-point deficit in the second half.

Star point guard Boogie Ellis showed why he averages 16.5 points per game (4th in Pac-12) as he kept on making difficult jumpers over Oregon defenders -- 11 of his 19 points came in the second half of play.

“Other than the first 3, I thought we challenged him pretty good,” Altman said. “He’s a good offensive player. If he gets it going, he’s pretty tough to stop.”

But the Trojans weren’t able to come up with the necessary points or stops on the defensive end to stage a comeback.

Oregon forced 12 USC turnovers, which led to 17 points on the other end and kept the momentum on the Ducks’ side.

Beating three out of the four top teams in the conference is no easy task, as the Ducks add this win to previous victories over Arizona and Utah, but it’s one that can greatly improve Oregon’s chances of securing an NCAA tournament bid.

The Ducks need to refocus in order to get ready for No. 7 UCLA when they face off on Saturday at 7:00 pm PT.