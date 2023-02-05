Oregon hasn’t been fully healthy for many games this season. The injury bug tamped down the preseason hype and has made for a tricky road to close out the schedule positively.

That may not be the case anymore, though. The Ducks are healthy again and showed Saturday night what that can mean for their potential.

Coach Dana Altman's program has set a standard of consistent NCAA tournament appearances (before missing out last year), and while he knows it won’t be easy, the Ducks are still aiming for that goal and came into the game Saturday with the opportunity to slide back into 5th place in the conference by usurpring Arizona State.

Both teams had plenty to play for in this meeting in Tempe, Ariz., and it seemed likely that the Ducks and Sun Devils were in for a tight battle.

From a near-identical first-half stat line to an eventual double-digit Ducks lead – it ended up coming down to the final seconds.

Desmond Cambridge Jr. missed a potential game-tying 3 for Arizona State with 5 seconds left, Jermaine Couisnard went to the line and hit two free throws for Oregon and DJ Horne missed a final ASU 3 on the other end as the Ducks closed out a 75-70 win.

Oregon improved to 14-10 overall and 8-5 in the Pac-12, as N'Faly Dante led the way with 18 points, Keeshawn Barthelemy had 15 points, 5 assists and 3 steals and Will Richardson scored 14.

It wasn’t nearly the offensive slugfest that the Ducks endured in a 91-76 loss to Arizona on Thursday. This game brought out the grit which has helped Oregon keep any postseason hopes alive.

The finally healthy Ducks still haven’t found a go-to guy it can count on every game. Richardson has tried to step in, and he has to a degree, leading the Ducks at 14 points per game.

The fifth-year senior tried to bounce back after struggling against the Wildcats and was met with another night of sloppy turnovers (6).

Instead of letting it affect his shooting, he helped keep the offense afloat. He finished 3 of 4 on 3-pointers.

Meanwhile, the Ducks locked down on the other end and made sure their own poor shooting (38.7 percent in the first half) wouldn’t take them out of the game early.

A 4-minute scoring drought for Oregon went simultaneously with Arizona State’s very own 3+ minute drought. The advantage at halftime was slowly drifting the Sun Devils' way when Barthelemy drilled a 3 with a second to spare to bring it back to a one-score game.

The second half hinted at being more of the same. The two teams didn’t back down and the lead remained thin.

That was until Dante got to work.

Dante, The double-double machine, added to his career-best year by excelling down low, absorbing contact and forcing Arizona State into serious foul trouble.

The Sun Devils were in the double bonus with over 11 minutes remaining in the final half. Altman adjusted the game plan and it soon became free throw practice for his team.

Shots began to fall more consistently, but even if they didn’t, the free throw line was becoming much more accessible. The Ducks finished with 26 attempts but only converted 18.

Arizona State didn’t surrender, either, remaining aggressive on the defensive side despite the fouls and while riding the hot hands of Horne (18 points) and Frankie Collins (13).

The Sun Devils got within a couple of baskets, a couple of points, and soon enough it was a 1-point game. The lead teeter-tottered but never got back within Arizona State’s grasp.

Despite the hosts having multiple chances to send the Tempe crowd home happy, the Ducks narrowly survived and avoided getting swept in the desert.

Oregon returns home to take on the L.A. schools next week with another chance to creep up the Pac-12 standings.