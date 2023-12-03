Moments after Oregon's stinging loss to Washington in the Pac-12 championship game on Friday night, Ducks coach Dan Lanning was already emphasizing the importance of the bowl game still to come -- even if the team's College Football Playoff chances had been dashed.

"I know how hard our players worked, and I hate to see them finish on that note. I know we're going to get an opportunity for a great bowl game and I want to see those guys go out there and compete for that," Lanning said.

Oregon learned its postseason fate Sunday, first finishing No. 8 in the final CFP rankings and landing in the Fiesta Bowl where it will face No. 12 Liberty (13-0) in Glendale, Arizona, on Jan. 1 (10 a.m. PT).

The Ducks (11-2) have a chance for their sixth 12-win season in program history, previously hitting that mark three years in a row from 2010-12 under Chip Kelly, winning 13 games in 2014 under Mark Helfrich and 12 in 2019 under Mario Cristobal.

Of course, it remains to be seen who the quarterback will be in the Fiesta Bowl.

Bo Nix said Friday night after the loss to Washington that he hadn't yet decided on his status for the bowl game (having to weigh if he would opt out and start preparing for the NFL draft, as has become commonplace for star players in recent years).

Backup Ty Thompson completed 24 of 31 passes this season for 297 yards, 4 touchdowns and 1 interception.

The Ducks were bowl winners in Lanning's first season, beating North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego last year.