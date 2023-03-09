With top-seeded UCLA lurking around, waiting to find out its Pac-12 semifinals opponent, the third meeting of the season between Oregon and Washington State set out to be one of the most exciting games of the tournament so far in Las Vegas.

The No. 5-seeded Cougars came into the day on a seven-game winning streak while the No. 4 Ducks had won three straight, with both knowing that leaving Las Vegas as conference champions might be their only path into the NCAA tournament.

That showed as both teams delivered full effort for the entire 40 minutes, resulting in a nail-biter as the Ducks hung on for a 75-70 win to advance to a semifinals matchup with UCLA on Friday at 6 p.m. PT.

Fending off Washington State's comeback attempt after once leading by as many as 19 points, Oregon (19-13) needed impact plays on both sides of the ball late to hold on and N’Faly Dante delivered.

Tied at 70, Dante pulled down the offensive board, securing his double-double while finishing it off with an emphatic slam to take the lead with 1:34 remaining. The Cougars went for a quick basket on the other end a minute later, only to have the game-tying attempt swatted back by Dante, but as he came crashing down he grabbed his right ankle and was later helped to the bench.

Coach Dana Altman downplayed any concerns about Dante's ankle afterward.

"I think he's moving okay. The trainers were working on him in the locker room just now. I think I understood him right when he said he was okay. Sometimes he's a little hard to understand," Altman said. "..., I think he'll be okay. He was moving okay and the trainers were looking at him there. So sure hope he's okay. He's a big, big part of our team."

Dante finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds while Jermaine Couisnard and Keeshawn Barthelemy each scored 17 in the win.

The round one bye for Oregon worked wonders. The Ducks looked fresh, confident, and determined to finish the season off on the right track.

The red-hot Cougars had no answer for the quick defensive rotations and clear size advantage that Oregon possessed. No easy baskets were given, with Washington State incurring multiple shot clock violations a 1 for 12 shooting span that helped the Ducks build their biggest lead at 34-15 with a little more than 5 minutes left in the first half.

The Ducks capitalized by feeding Dante and letting him do what he does best. The All-Pac-12 first-teamer dominated the paint putting up 10 points and 7 rebounds before halftime.

But eventually Washington State (17-16) managed to crack the code on Oregon’s stifling defense, while simultaneously enforcing a scoring drought on the other side of the court. The Cougars closed the final 3 minutes and change of the first half on a 10-0 run, making for a 38-30 halftime score and a competitive game the rest of the way.

Washington State's long-range ability grew increasingly more evident as the game went along. A barrage from deep, orchestrated by a mix of Cougar sharpshooters landed a blow, leaving the Ducks dazed and answerless.

Three Cougars combined for 8 of the team’s 11 3’s.

"This is a team that has hit 14 threes on six different occasions and leads the league in 3-point shooting. No lead's safe with them. We knew that," Altman said. "I kept reminding the guys, fellas, two or three 3s change this game really quick and it did. I know at one time in the start of the second half they went 6 of 9. A couple of 'em were really guarded, a couple of 'em they got us in transition. So, yeah, we made some mistakes, but I think blowing a 19-point lead is a little strong when you have a team that leads the league in 3-point shooting and is always a threat."

Will Richardson secured his first basket of the game with just 5 minutes left to play, Dante was without a second-half rebound until 3 minutes left and Oregon’s momentum was at its lowest point.

Overtime or worse seemed possible as Washington State took a 70-68 lead on a Mouhamed Gueye dunk with 3:36 to go, but when needed the most, the Ducks found a way to win. Clutch free throws and a rediscovered defensive groove -- as the Cougars didn't score for the final 3-plus minutes of the gam --were enough to finish off the victory.

After Dante's block, Barthelemy made one of two free throws at the line, Richardson secured a steal on the other end and Rivaldo Soares hit two free throws late to seal it.

The win secures a meeting against the No. 2 ranked and No. 1-seeded Bruins in the semifinals Friday night. Despite the chaotic season for Altman’s bunch, his team is just two victories away from returning to March Madness.

"All 18 of our wins previous we held 'em under 70 points. So when they got the offense going in the second half, I was concerned because Will wasn't scoring well and Jermaine didn't shoot it well. They were doubling Dante, which took away a little of his effectiveness, although he made some pretty good passes out of there. So, no, we know what we've got to do. We've got to out-rebound people and we've got to defend," Altman said.

"We haven't been successful against UCLA twice because they out-rebounded us. They got us in the second half. We led both games at half and they just out-rebounded us the second half. So we're going to have to do a better job there and we're just going to have to have a much better second half."