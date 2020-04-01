Ducks land Boston College graduate transfer QB
Oregon has been seeking a potential quarterback transfer on it now looks to be happening. The Ducks took some looks at grad transfers like Jamie Newman, KJ Costello and a few others and those playe...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news