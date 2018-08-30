“I am honored to announce my commitment to the University of Oregon,” wrote Ma’ae. “Coach Cristobal, Coach Salave’a and Coach Dennison have shown me in this process that the Ducks are the right fit for me as a student-athlete. Thank you to all the fine universities and coaches that took the time to extend an offer to me.”

Oregon added the 21st commitment to their Class of 2019 when Bishop Gorman defensive end Treven Ma’ae announced his decision via social media.





The State of Nevada’s No. 4-ranked prospect transferred from Kapolei (Hawaii) following his junior year. He said he decided to commit now so he can concentrate on his senior season with his new team.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound athlete is known as a pass-rusher and will help fill that role for the Ducks in the future.

He is the fifth defensive end to commit to the Ducks this cycle, joining Ge’mon Eaford, Sua’ava Poti, Isaac Townsend and Mase Funa. They are likely done at the position for this year.

Ma’ae chose Oregon over offers from nearly two-dozen colleges including Oklahoma, USC and Washington.