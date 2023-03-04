For the second year in a row, the Oregon men's basketball team has put itself in perilous position for the final stretch of its NCAA tournament pursuit.

The big difference, though, is that unlike the Ducks team last year that totally collapsed at the end of the regular season, this one is still showing plenty of fight.

Oregon won its third straight game Saturday, holding on for a 73-68 victory at home over Stanford to clinch the No. 4 seed and a first-round bye in the Pac-12 tournament next week.

N'Faly Dante led the way with 15 points, 12 rebounds and 5 blocks -- including a pair of pivotal swats in the final 2 minutes -- while Keeshawn Barthelemy chipped in 14 points and Will Richardson had 10 points and 6 assists.

With the first-round bye, the Ducks (18-13, 12-8 Pac-12) will await a Thursday matchup in Las Vegas with either the No. 5 or No. 12 seed. The 12 seed is three-win Cal, so most likely Oregon will start its final postseason push against either Arizona State or Washington State, depending on the outcome of the Sun Devils' game at USC.

Either way, Oregon has a lot of work left to do.

Entering Saturday, ESPN's Joe Lunardi had Oregon in the "next four out" category, which of course comes after the "first four out." CBSSports.com's Jerry Palm also did not have the Ducks on the immediate fringe of the 68-team field.

Oregon coach Dana Altman can certainly look back and bemoan the injury setbacks his team had to overcome early in the season, or getting swept on the Washington-Washington State roadtrip a couple weekends ago.

But, again, the Ducks haven't given in. They showed that Saturday after falling behind by 9 midway through the first half.

Oregon answered with a 16-3 run capped by a pair of Barthelemy 3-pointers to take control of the game. The Ducks would lead the rest of the way, going up as many as 12 points midway through the second half after another Barthelemy 3 made it 57-45.

But Stanford (13-18, 7-13) scored the next 9 points, including 5 from Brandon Angel to make it a 57-54 game.

That's when the Ducks' leaders rose to the occasion.

First, it was Richardson, who set up Nate Bittle for a pair of easy layups the next two possessions with smooth feeds down low. When Stanford's Spencer Jones scored on a third-chance opportunity to again cut it to 3, Richardson drove for the layup, drew the foul and made the free throw. Two possessions later, Richardson hesitated before driving again to the rim for another layup and a 66-58 lead with 4:13 remaining.

It remained tight the rest of the way, but Dante helped make sure the lead held.

Stanford had cut it to 70-66 when Dante blocked what looked like a clear path to the rim for Michael O'Connell inside of 2 minutes. And two Cardinal possessions later, Dante did it again, swatting Angel with 36 seconds left as the Ducks closed it out from there.

Jones and Angel scored 18 each to lead Stanford.

Oregon now will have to hope it has found some real sustainable momentum and that it can make a run next week in Las Vegas.

Unlike last year, at least there is reason to think it's at least possible.