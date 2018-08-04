Another member of the eyeball-passing team was USF TE graduate transfer Kano Dillon . Looking at his high school profile from two years ago makes me laugh as a not-highly recruited two-star. He looked more like what he has worked himself into, the top TE transfer in the country.

Alabama transfer Dallas Warmack passed the eyeball test of a guy who plays OL in bowl games in January. We shall see how quickly he picks up Cristobal’s blocking schemes here at Oregon. I would think his years under him in Tuscaloosa would give him an advantage. I love that he has two years of eligibility remaining.

Oregon had plenty of newcomers on hand for the start of fall camp, but I will limit myself to the guys I was able to watch during the media observation periods.

Oregon kicked off its 2018 fall camp on Friday getting set for Mario Cristobal’s first campaign as head coach in Eugene. It was a beautiful day for football and I took advantage of it by prowling the sidelines to bring you my observations from the session.





Nobody knows how deep the wide receiver corps will be. That is because freshman Jalen Hall has not reported to school, after leaving for home after one day of spring camp. Interestingly, he is still on the roster, but Cristobal did admonish in his pre-camp presser that he would not be present at the start of fall camp.

Only one player in the WR unit is likely locked in stone at this point, junior Dillon Mitchell.

Which lead us to the newest Duck, Bryan Addison. He was one of the top prospects in the Class of 2018, and picked the Ducks after an admittance issue at his original pick, UCLA. Chip Kelly’s loss is Oregon’s gain for sure, because Crocker looked on Friday like a guy that could help at the position. He has great length, in a unit that otherwise doesn’t really.

Yes, he could play college safety, and be very good at it. But looking at him yesterday and the depth chart, it makes you wonder what he could do as a Justin Herbert weapon.

Captain Dye

I patrolled the perimeter of the practice field and took in each unit on the first day of fall camp. But the thing that struck me the most was when I stopped by to watch Leavitt work with the linebackers. He was putting incoming freshmen Adrian Jackson and MJ Cunningham through some drills.

Watching two feet away from the players was All-Conference junior Troy Dye. But he wasn’t just watching. He was adding his input to the guys’ technique, footwork, movement, etc. And he wasn’t stepping on coaches’ toes, there was more getting taught to more young guys because of it.

So, when you talk about leadership, that is it. Doing the things it takes to make yourself and your teammates better.

Dye certainly walks the walk, but he also talks the talk. He will be a good NFL player.

Coming soon

One notable absence on Friday was Wake Forest graduate transfer wide receiver Tabari Hines. But that is OK, we do not have to wonder, speculate and assume the reason. In a refreshing change towards transparency, Coach Cristobal had already cleared things up at his Thursday press conference.

"He did get nicked up,” said Cristobal. “He underwent a minor knee procedure, nothing major. He will be working individual drills within five or six days and he will be available by game one and should be full go by game three."

The Duck can use a healthy Hines right away, so the sooner he starts getting reps the better.

Next up

Oregon’s next practice kicks off on the west practice field outside the Hatfield-Dowling complex at 9:30 am Saturday morning. This session will be open to the fans, so come and take advantage of your opportunity to get a sneak preview of the team heading into 2018.