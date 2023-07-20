Expectations are high for Oregon football heading into coach Dan Lanning's second season, with star quarterback Bo Nix returning to lead the way once again, but only one voter in the Pac-12's official preseason poll picked the Ducks to win the conference.

Oregon finished fourth in the voting, which was released Thursday, while USC received 25 of 36 first-place votes, Washington (4 first-place votes) came in second and Utah (6) landed third in the preseason poll.

The Ducks will get their shot at each of those teams, though, as they travel to Washington on Oct. 14, visit Utah on Oct. 28 and host USC on Nov. 11.

After Oregon won back-to-back Pac-12 titles in 2019-20, Utah claimed the last two conference championships.

The Ducks were in the hunt down to the wire last year before losing tight games to Washington (37-34) and Oregon State (38-34) in the final three weeks of the regular-season. In between those tough losses, Oregon beat Utah 20-17 in Eugene.

Lanning, Nix and linebacker Jeffrey Bassa will represent Oregon at Pac-12 Media Day in Las Vegas on Friday.

Here's the full preseason poll (points 12-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 with first-place votes in parentheses):

1. USC (25 first-place votes) ... 413 points

2. Washington (4) ... 367

3. Utah (6) ... 359

4. Oregon (1) ... 344

5. Oregon State ... 309

6. UCLA ... 248

7. Washington State ... 186

8. Arizona ... 176

9. California ... 132

10. Arizona State ... 122

11. Colorado ... 98

12. Stanford ... 54