The final Rivals ranking week for the Class of 2020 is here and the Oregon Ducks are looking to land their second consecutive Top Ten national recruiting class. In 2019 they had the No. 7 class in the nation and Marion Cristobal is looking to parlay their Rose Bowl win to build upon that recruiting success.

The week started out in fine fashion for the Ducks on Monday with the release of the New Top Ten, a list which included two five-star signees, linebackers Justin Flowe (8) and Noah Sewell (10).

Tuesday marked the release of the final 2020 Rivals100 and again, Ducks were everywhere. In addition to their two Top Ten honorees, three more Oregon signees made he elite cut: DB Dontae Manning (61), QB Jay Butterfield (91) and WR Kris Hutson (100).

On Thursday the position rankings were revealed, starting with quarterbacks, with Butterfield landing at No. 5 of the pro-style signal callers.

Duck Sports Authority and its members have a running blog of the position rankings as they are released, with Oregon poised to sign another Top Ten recruiting class.

Oregon currently has the No. 8 class in the country with two weekends left before the final national letter-of-intent day.

