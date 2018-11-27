Ducks' second half slump leads to 89-84 loss to Texas Southern
Oregon suffered what was arguably the worst loss of the Dana Altman era on Monday as Texas Southern (2-4), who entered the game as 24-point underdogs, came back from a seven-point first half defici...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news