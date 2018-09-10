Coaches don't make schedules. All Mario Cristobal could do last winter when he began his planning as the new Oregon head coach is map out the way he and his staff would develop the football team with an opening set of Bowling Green, Portland State and San Jose State at home. While their preparation and execution in the Top Twenty clash against Stanford will be the ultimate measurement, thus far the players and staff have done everything possible to get better over the first two weeks of the season. They've played with energy and enthusiasm. They cleaned up fundamental errors and executed well while playing deep into the roster. Oregon's feasted on two cupcakes, but they've cleaned their plate and drank all their milk. The 58 and 62-point explosions are the team's highest output in back-to-back games since 2014. Those 2014 outbursts, however, came against Arizona and Florida State in the PAC-12 Championship Game and the Rose Bowl semi-final of the College Football Playoff. Much better competition, much bigger stakes. In his post-game press conference Mario Cristobal readily acknowledged the unique challenge of a soft schedule. The first-year head coach told the media, "I feel like we know who we are, we just haven't been tested. I fully respect both teams we just played. It does not matter that we have a personnel advantage, and we acknowledge that, but our tests have to become every day in practice." "We need to test ourselves every day. We do. We go good-on-good every single day. Every single day and we have to keep doing that because it's the only way, it's the only way to find out. We've got to keep working. Let's go find out."

Check out all four of Justin Herbert's TD passes in today's win. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/m7b1Ah7Sz7 — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 8, 2018

Good teams, or teams that want to reach the status of a good team, should dominate weaker competition but it doesn't always happen. Check around the college football scoreboard and you'll find plenty of evidence of teams sleepwalking through first halves and playing glaringly incomplete games against over matched foes. Willie Taggart and Florida State needed a fourth quarter rally to beat Samford. Washington needed a 21-point 4th quarter to put away North Dakota.

One of the primary goals this last weekend was to start fast, and the Ducks did that emphatically: They scored touchdowns on seven of their first nine drives to build a 49-7 lead. Portland State crossed the 50 just twice. Most of their offensive yardage came on two defensive lapses that led to long passes to tight end Charlie Taumoepeau. Jim Leavitt's defense cranked out 4 sacks and 9 tackles for loss while limiting the Vikings to 224 yards of offense and 10 first downs. After being overhyped early and missing tackles in the opener against Bowling Green, the Ducks were sharp in penetration, pursuit and wrapping up in game two. They adjusted quickly when PSU coach Bruce Barnum switched up to mobile backup quarterback Jelani Eason to start the game, keeping Eason contained in the pocket and exercising good assignment discipline on option plays. Eason carried 13 times for 19 yards. The theme of discipline continued on the penalty front. Oregon was flagged just 5 times for 55 yards. It's a dramatic about-face for the program. Currently they rank 35th in the nation in penalty yardage per game after being the country's worst last season.

Offensively, Justin Herbert was nearly flawless. He missed on one throw in his three quarters of work, throwing wide to Johnny Johnson while rolling left on 3rd and 6 during Oregon's third possession. For the game he was 20-26 for 250 yards and four TDs, each of the touchdown passes going to a different receiver. In the post-game Herbert said, “I don’t think we need that one go-to guy,. We’ve got so many weapons that just getting them the ball in general is a bonus. My job is just to get them the ball and let them do the work.” It was especially encouraging to see the junior NFL prospect get Tabari Hines, Kano Dillon and Brenden Schooler involved in the offense. Hines and Dillon caught their first touchdown passes as Ducks, Dillon clubbing off three defenders after catching a seam route to reach the goal line. Schooler made a big catch on 3rd and 9 for a 25-yard gain on the opening drive, a clutch play he later followed up with two more receptions and some exceptional blocking on the edge: it was his sustained block on the corner that allowed Hines to sneak into the end zone for his touchdown.

Through two games Herbert is 6th in the country in passing efficiency with a rating of 213. He's completed 63.8% despite drops, with 9 touchdowns against two interceptions. His consistency has helped the Ducks establish themselves as very tough to stop on third downs and in obvious passing situations. Through two games they are 54% on third downs and 2 of 3 on 4th down, admittedly against downtrodden competition. Even with a personnel advantage over the opponent, a team still has to execute and complete plays. The rotations at running back, receiver and offensive line have been deep. True freshman Stephen Jones saw time at tackle. True freshman Travis Dye broke loose for a 49-yard touchdown run. Herbert hit 9 different receivers Saturday. First-year linebacker Adrian Jackson earned a start with Lamar Winston out, and he had a nice one-on-one play for a tackle for loss on an outside run, one of his two tackles. The depth and development through the roster is a big plus for the Ducks as they enter league play. Few teams in the conference can match this. It could be a telling advantage in November, the ability to turn to a third running back or reserve lineman in the long grind of the season. On Saturday defensive stars Jalen Jelks and Justin Hollins each had a critical third down sack, but reserves Drayton Carlberg and Gus Cumberlander added one of their own in the second half. Cristobal has stressed throughout that playing time is earned. Having so many players get a taste of success early motivates practice and builds the iron-sharpens-iron competition he's looking for.

