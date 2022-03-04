Ducks stumble again as season fate now rests on Pac-12 tournament

Following a 1-point loss to the USC Trojans on Saturday, the Oregon men’s basketball team’s fate was all but sealed — a ticket to March Madness would require winning the Pac-12 tournament.

That metaphorical seal has now found its zipper. The Ducks lost to Washington, 78-67, Thursday night in Seattle, marking the final disappointment in a completely dismal late-season collapse.

The Ducks (18-12, 11-8 Pac-12) dropped five of their last seven games, three of which came against opponents with .500 records or worse.

This time Oregon lacked the desire to find any counter to the Huskies’ 2-3 zone, or challenge Terrell Brown and Nate Roberts shot creation ability. Maybe the Ducks had their minds set: that the Pac-12 tournament represents their only chance to make the NCAA tournament, so this result wouldn’t matter anyway.

Brown, the Pac-12 leader in points per game, scored 25, as did Emmitt Matthews Jr., and Roberts chipped in 18 for Washington (15-14, 10-9). The Ducks in turn shot 38.2-percent from the field, led by 17 points from De'Vion Harmon and 16 from Quincy Guerrier.

“It was disappointing for our fans and our players,” coach Dana Altman said. “We knew we had to have this game and we sure didn’t perform.”

Although the Ducks still have one more game, the theme for this season has solidified itself. It’s one built by slow starts, inconsistent offensive play and underestimating seemingly weaker opponents.

Oregon sputtered out of the gate this season, digging itself a 6-6 hole. It then went on a 10-2 midseason run, but sloppy play defined the final few weeks. The Ducks took a 14-point loss to Cal, a 24-point loss to Arizona State on national television and now dropped Thursday's game by 11.

Those results constantly left onlookers scratching their heads. While they inexcusably dropped games to subpar opponents, the Ducks also challenged their favored foes.

They beat No. 17 UCLA twice and No. 16 USC once, while only losing by 1 in their second matchup. They lost by 3 to No. 2 Arizona and led the No. 3 Baylor Bears throughout an early-season showdown, before eventually falling short.

The Ducks built a resume of impressive wins and close losses against highly-ranked teams, but ultimately ruined their chances for an at-large NCAA tournament bid due to losses like this one.

Will Richardson played in the shadows of current Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard for the first two years of his Oregon career. This season he was supposed to truly emerge. He was supposed to be a senior leader and the focal point of the offense. He proved he has the skills to pull that off, like when he scored 25 against Utah on Feb. 5, or 21 against Washington on Jan. 23. However, when it mattered most, he had inefficient and timid performances.

In the loss Saturday to USC and on Thursday, Richardson failed to record a single field goal – going scoreless on 0-for-3 shooting vs. the Huskies. On the last possession of the Ducks’ 3-point loss to Arizona, he had the potential to make a career-defining play and send the game to overtime. He didn’t even get a shot off.

“Will’s gotta be more aggressive and make good basketball plays. I thought he had a couple of opportunities to penetrate and make some plays and just got a little tentative,” Altman said. “It’s a bad time for our leading scorer and most experienced player to struggle.”

Oregon's next game is Saturday at Washington State, but the result of it has little to no meaning. Their only chance at prolonging the season is winning the Pac-12 tournament, which starts on Wednesday in Las Vegas.