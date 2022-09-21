After practice Wednesday, coach Dan Lanning and Oregon defensive players Jamal Hill, Bennett Williams and Jordon Riley spoke to reporters about the specifics of their preparation for the Ducks' first Pac-12 road test of the season.

First, a lot of buzz has been around this Oregon team the last couple of weeks due to the rapid improvement they've made from week to week, and Williams attributed that not to adjustments after Week 1 but to the changes made in the offseason.

“It’s the culture that Coach Lanning brought, honestly,” Williams said. “The growth mindset is what he preaches all the time.”

Lanning opened up his comments by talking about how the team worked a lot on third-down offensive schemes and red zone situation, saying that his offense needs to be prepared for some “exotic pressures” the Washington State defense might throw at them.

The Cougars have been stout through three games, allowing only 12.7 points per game to rank 19th in the country. They're giving up 307.7 yards per game, which is good for 33rd nationally.

“Washington State, especially on defense, presents a lot of challenges with their presentation on third down,” Lanning said. “A lot of guys dropping out from the line of scrimmage, some exotic pressures, so good for us to get a look at those early.

"And then they do a good job really with the perimeter game on offense and extending plays with their quarterback play, so [that was] a lot of our focus today. Still really at the end of the day focusing on fundamentals for us and what we can improve on."

Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward transferred to the Cougars this offseason after two seasons at FCS-level Incarnate Word, where he threw for 71 touchdowns and 6,908 passing yards.

Through three games with Wazzu, he's passed for 727 yards, 8 TDs and 3 INTs.

“He’s a good quarterback. Good football is good football,” Lanning said in response to Ward making the jump to the FBS level. “He's got a fast delivery, and we've talked as a defensive staff, he's like a shortstop at times the way he's able to get the ball out really quick. But no, good play is good play."

Hill was asked if Ward resembles another quarterback that he has played and instead of pointing to a college quarterback, Hill actually singled out Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals as a player that he and other players on the Ducks' defense have likened Ward’s skillset to.

“His quick release and ability to scramble and make the plays longer,” Hill said. “We know he’s going to try to extend plays and if the passing concepts aren't there we know he’s going to scramble.”

What’s different for the Ducks compared to most teams at this point of the season is the level of competition (two ranked teams) they’ve already faced going into the first in-conference road game.

To that point, Washington State also has a notable win, beating a then-ranked Wisconsin team on the road, 17-14 in Week 2.

“That experience definitely is helpful,” Williams said. “But this is going to be hostile. So it’s up to the leaders on this team to quickly right the ship.”

That's been a point of emphasis from the coaching staff all week -- to expect a loud environment inside Washington State's Martin Stadium.

Lanning also mentioned that they’ve used crowd noise this week in practice to simulate the atmosphere in Pullman to prevent false starts on offense.

"I've been up there once when I was a graduate assistant at Arizona State. I know they're passionate fans. I think every one of us knows that," Lanning said. "We've talked about the false starts that their environment can create, some of the stuff they've done in the history of their program there. So it's a good environment, we all know that."