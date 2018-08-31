Oregon will play host to a small group of visitors this weekend as they kick off their 2018 campaign against Bowling Green. While the list might be short, the prospect who comprise it are all highly-recruited athletes, two current Duck commits and two northwest targets.

There will be numerous other prospects in attendance for the Ducks' season opener but none of them are serious Oregon recruiting targets at this point. The two uncommitted prospects that will be in attendance are both class of 2020, a group which Oregon certainly would like to add to very soon.



The Class of 2019 is nearly full with the Ducks receiving their 21st commitment yesterday and a target class number somewhere around 25.

