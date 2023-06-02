Oregon's NCAA regionals opener didn't get off to an ideal start Friday, as Xavier scored four runs over the first three innings and led for most of the afternoon.

But a dominant bullpen performance and clutch offensive outburst in the bottom of the seventh inning powered the Pac-12 champs to a 5-4 win and a comfortable position in the winner's bracket of the double-elimination Nashville regional.

Oregon (38-20) advances to play Saturday night against the winner of Friday's late game between host Vanderbilt and Eastern Illinois.

"Just really happy with the way our team came together despite probably not playing their best game, for sure," Ducks coach Mark Wasikowski said. "There were some mistakes, there was some it looked like rust, might have been nerves with just the beginning of the regional. But just very excited about the way they came together and found a way to win. That was really the bottom line was coming out here with a win today and we did that."

Dylan McShane, Austin Anderson, Matt Dallas and Josh Mollerus combined to keep Xavier (37-24) scoreless over the final five innings, giving Oregon enough time for the bats to wake up again.

That happened when Rikuu Nishida clubbed a one-out double to left field, Colby Shade followed with a double to left to score Nishida and Drew Cowley brought Shade home with a double to right all in consecutive at-bats.