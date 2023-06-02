Ducks win NCAA regionals opener over Xavier as bats come alive late
Oregon's NCAA regionals opener didn't get off to an ideal start Friday, as Xavier scored four runs over the first three innings and led for most of the afternoon.
But a dominant bullpen performance and clutch offensive outburst in the bottom of the seventh inning powered the Pac-12 champs to a 5-4 win and a comfortable position in the winner's bracket of the double-elimination Nashville regional.
Oregon (38-20) advances to play Saturday night against the winner of Friday's late game between host Vanderbilt and Eastern Illinois.
"Just really happy with the way our team came together despite probably not playing their best game, for sure," Ducks coach Mark Wasikowski said. "There were some mistakes, there was some it looked like rust, might have been nerves with just the beginning of the regional. But just very excited about the way they came together and found a way to win. That was really the bottom line was coming out here with a win today and we did that."
Dylan McShane, Austin Anderson, Matt Dallas and Josh Mollerus combined to keep Xavier (37-24) scoreless over the final five innings, giving Oregon enough time for the bats to wake up again.
That happened when Rikuu Nishida clubbed a one-out double to left field, Colby Shade followed with a double to left to score Nishida and Drew Cowley brought Shade home with a double to right all in consecutive at-bats.
"They came out and they punched us first, so we just knew we had to punch back. And then towards [the middle of the game] we just battled adversity and things weren't going our way. We just had to stick with it," Shade said. "... We knew we were going to win the game no matter what and just kept battling."
Junior right-hander Logan Mercado and freshman lefty Grayson Grinsell pitched two innings each for the Ducks to start the game, each giving up a pair of runs as Xavier built that early 4-3 lead.
But the bullpen has been dominant throughout the Ducks' Pac-12 tournament run and again Friday and now has a collective 1.44 ERA in those five postseason games.
"I thought that the pitching flipped the script," Wasikowski said. "As soon as Dylan came in, passed to Austin and Dallas and Mollerus, those guys did a fantastic job. I thought that was the first thing, and the second thing was the hit by Rikuu. They were playing him Little League depth and Rikuu finally went up there with the wood bat instead of the aluminum, and that's when he shows his best power."
Nishida, Shade and Cowley each finished 2-for-4 at the plate, contributing six of the Ducks' nine total hits.
Oregon is looking to advance past the regionals for the first time since 2012.
"If you win three in a row then you advance. So the focus is to win one in a row three times," Wasikowski said.