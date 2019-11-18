Who has the early signing period been kind to? Which programs have faced some obstacles. Today, we look at who got the job done during the early period and who still has work to do between now and the spring. MORE: Isaiah Jackson picks Kentucky



THEY GOT THE JOB DONE

Mike Krzyzewski (Associated Press)

TOBACCO ROAD TRIO

KENTUCKY

I wrote earlier in the fall that I expected Kentucky to make a return to the top of the recruiting rankings. It didn't quite go down as might have been predicted early on, but we are talking about John Calipari here and the man always has a plan.

The Wildcats class moved to No. 1 thanks to five-star guard Devin Askew's decision to reclassify to 2020 and Isaiah Jackson's weekend commitment. Already on board were high scoring and skilled wings Terrence Clarke and B.J. Boston who should be able to give Coach Cal the kind of shooters he needs to open up the floor. Four-stars Lance Ware and Cam'Ron Fletcher are both athletes with upside.



THE BIG 12

THEY HAVE WORK TO DO....

Penny Hardaway (Jasen Vinlove/USATSI)

MEMPHIS

What a difference a year makes for Penny Hardaway and Memphis. After landing 2019's No. 1 class, the Tigers are without a commitment in 2020. Now, much of their 2019 class came onboard late and they will return plenty of talent next season so they aren't in desperate for replacements just yet. But, taking a collar on the early period isn't ideal. Also not ideal is their very public feud with the NCAA over the eligibility of star freshman center James Wiseman. How things play out with that could have a big impact on their ability to recruit. Their prime target remains 2020's No. 3 player Jalen Green. Originally scheduled to commit on Christmas, Green is going to take his time and more time for Memphis is a good thing.

ALABAMA

Throughout much of the fall, hopes were high that Nate Oats' first class at Alabama would be a memorable one. They did land a four-star stretch forward in Keon Ambrose-Hylton and he certainly fit a need. But, imagine what this class would have looked like with any or all of five-star big man Isaiah Jackson, five-star guard Nimari Burnett and top 50 point guard Deivon Smith in the fold. A huge part of Oats ascension has been his ability to identify under-the-radar talent. He and his staff are going to need that throughout the winter and spring as they look for SEC-level talent.



THE PAC-12

Only USC (12) and Utah (17) of the Pac-12 currently rank among the top 38 of the team rankings. That's, not good. It's pretty bad in fact. The league has been getting picked on by national media for a few years now and looks to be up for the 2019-20 season. So, it's a bit of a disappointment to not see more success on the recruiting trail. Now, that could change greatly over the coming months and it's probably Arizona and UCLA who have the best chances to make some noise. That's because they both have good shots to land difference makers. Sean Miller has Arizona right in it with top 10 wing Ziaire Williams (they are battling USC and Stanford). UCLA is hoping to pair their five-star point guard Daishen Nix with five-star shooting guard Josh Christopher. There are too many good coaches and too much talent out West for the conference to not do better. If they want to continue the momentum they are getting on the floor this season, then they are going to have to do much better in the late signing period.



