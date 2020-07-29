DuckSportsAuthority - East Coast Spotlight: Five players who need a fall football season

After splitting time with five-star MarShawn Lloyd last season, Sieh Bangura was primed for a huge senior campaign with Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha. With his conference pushing its season to 2021, Bangura will have to wait even longer to show off the progress he’s made in the offseason. Since the end of last season Bangura has bulked up to close to 190 pounds and looks even more explosive. At this point, Maryland is the only Power Five team to offer him and the Terps already have a few running back commits in this class. Bangura needs a senior season if he hopes to land more Power Five offers.

*****

Caleb Coombs benefitted from playing across from five-star Rakim Jarrett last season and he still had a pretty productive year. As a senior, college coaches will be looking for how he does when he is the target of double teams on a consistent basis. The problem is that Coombs’ senior season is in jeopardy. His conference pushed the upcoming season to 2021 and now Coombs will have to decide how long he will extend his recruitment. Coombs has plenty of offers but there hasn’t been much obvious activity. He could really use the boost in attention that would come with a productive senior season.

*****

Crowell has been committed to N.C. State for nearly two months now but he has been working his way back from a torn ACL. Last time we saw Crowell he was a strong, explosive receiver with good hands and the ability to make plays in the open field. He was also a very good route runner. A season this fall will really help Crowell test his knee and get back in game shape so he is ready to contribute early in his career at N.C. State. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH NC STATE FANS AT THEWOLFPACKER.COM

*****

Few players have had as tumultuous a high school career as McGee. The Oregon commit is from New York but began his career in California and has bounced back and forth between New York and California a couple times since. He was ruled ineligible for the 2019 season and is really hoping to play this fall. McGee’s senior season is in jeopardy with the state of New York having delayed the start of the season until late September. Missing a second straight season would put McGee in a really difficult position as he heads to Oregon next year. Not having that added experience, maintaining his instincts, and feel for the game could derail what looked like a promising career. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OREGON FANS AT DUCKSPORTSAUTHORITY.COM

*****