The list of offers speaks for itself. Pryor is highly thought of, and coaches from all over the country are working to get him on their campus. He was recently at Clemson and he has some other big visits on the horizon before he begins to get real serious with his recruitment.

Evan Pryor is a 2021 running back out of Cornelius (N.C.) Hough with over two dozen offers. The sophomore rushed for just under 1,000 yards in 2018 and he is viewed as one of the top backs in his class.

"Recruiting has been going good," said Pryor. "I am getting out, taking visits and just talking to different schools. The schools that are recruiting me hardest right now are Penn State, Clemson, North Carolina, NC State and Georgia.

"My most recent visit was to Clemson and it was a really cool experience at their spring game. I saw the fans, I saw a lot of the players come back and it was just a good visit. It was my first time there and it was unbelievable. I could definitely see myself running down that hill and playing there. It was a great environment.

"I have been talking to coach Elliot a lot and now I am just waiting to see what they do. If they offer, Clemson will be up there for me.

"I am going to Ohio State this weekend and I will be at Oregon April 20. It will be my first time at each school and I am looking forward to the visits. On my visits, I always look for support in the classroom, I want to find out if I can get on the field, can the program make me a better man and things like that. I just want to see what schools are like.

"I am planning to visit Wisconsin this spring too. They just offered last week, so I want to get up there to see what it is like.

"I know I am going back to Georgia and I want to get down to Florida in the spring or summer too.

"As of right now, at this time next year, I see myself being close to a commitment. That is the plan. I am going to release a top 10 this summer, then down to five in the fall or winter, take the official visits in the spring and commit after that.



"For my top 10, I know Penn State and Georgia will be there. If Clemson offers, they will be there too. The others are still being figured out. I am not sure about the other schools yet. I will know in the summer though.

"I am talking a lot with coach Seider a lot at Penn State and we have a very good relationship. Also, my sister goes there, so it would be nice to have my parents going one place to see us both. I like the family environment there, I like coach Franklin, coach Seider and just overall, what Penn State is doing.

"Georgia is one of those schools that makes you say; dang, that is Georgia. They put people into the NFL, they win, they play hard and even after football, they are successful on TV, in business and making millions a lot of different ways.

"I am going to know my top 10 this summer, then really focus on that in the fall so I can get the list down again and start setting up official visits early next year."