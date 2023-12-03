We've long known the "who" for Eddy Pierre-Louis, but on Saturday he went public with the "when."

Working with a finalist group including Miami, Oklahoma, Oregon and UCF, the Tampa (Fla.) Catholic offensive lineman is set to filter his list down to one program on December 15.

The commitment will come the Friday before the Early Signing Period begins on December 20, when class of 2024 recruits can make their college destination official.

The senior broke down each finalist with Rivals last week: