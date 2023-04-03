"When I went out there for the visit a few weeks ago, I went out there and watched a practice and meetings," he said. "It really shows me why they've gone back-to-back."

Georgia hosted Filsaime for a visit in early March, and the Bulldogs were able to show off their practice setting and meetings.

"It feels good," Filsaime said. "It took a lot of stress off of my shoulders. I don't really have to worry about as many schools now, just focusing on those select five."

For Filsaime, it's a relief to take the next step in his recruitment and to focus on his top schools going into a crucial visit period.

AUSTIN — McKinney (Texas) four-star athlete Xavier Filsaime is fresh off of dropping his top five schools in March as Georgia , Florida , LSU , Oregon and USC made the cut for one of the nation's top secondary talents on Mar. 29.

Baton Rouge has been one of Filsaime's favorite places to visit during his recruitment as LSU continues to preach development in the secondary to the four-star.

"They treated me good," he said. "I always enjoy going down to Baton Rouge and spending time at LSU. I know if I go there that I will be taken care of and developed, for sure."

Oregon safeties coach Chris Hampton has been a key player in Filsaime's recruitment as the Ducks try to get him back on campus in the coming weeks.

"Me and Coach Hampton have developed a pretty good relationship," he said. "I'm trying to get back out there soon, I don't know when. I really like what Oregon has going."

USC's early showings under Lincoln Riley have Filsaime excited for the future in Los Angeles, especially knowing that he could potentially be a day-one contributor to the defense.

"I love what they got going over there," he said. "I feel like if I go over there, I can be the star player on defense. Knowing they don't really have that many DBs like that, if I went to USC I could make a big impact."

The feelings are similar at Florida when it comes to immediately contributing, but the home state connection in The Sunshine State along with his relationship with defensive backs coach Corey Raymond may have the Gators in front of the rest of the pack.

"I like going down to Florida," he said. "I'll be back down there for the spring game on April 13. I love what they got going on over there. Again, I feel like I could be one of their star players on defense if I go to Florida. I know Coach Raymond would develop me, for sure."

At 6-foot-0, 187 pounds, Filsaime is ranked as the No. 82 recruit in the country for the class of 2024, according to Rivals. He is the No. 5 ranked safety in the country and the No. 12 recruit from the state of Texas.