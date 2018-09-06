Energetic but imperfect opener suggests the Ducks traded up
After Monday night it's crystal clear: Oregon traded up.Mario Cristobal and his staff still have much to prove and improve after a 58-24 win over Bowling Green Saturday, but already it's evident th...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news