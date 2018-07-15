NEW YORK CITY -- It's the final day of July's first live period and national basketball analyst Eric Bossi is in NYC for the Adidas Gauntlet Finale. Follow along for all of the action and who is watching who.



COACH WATCHING IN ROUND TWO OF GAMES

For the second round of Sunday games I'm splitting my time between the Indiana Elite and Carroll Premier 16's and the Bradley Northwest Panthers and Team Rose 17's. Many coaches are doing the same thing (D1 Minnesota 16's and Upward Stars is another popular game). Among those watching the Indiana Elite and Team Carroll game featuring four-star shooting guard Trey Galloway and To 125 shooting guard Anthony Leal of IE and potential Rivals150 combo guard Jayden Stone of Team Carroll have been head coaches from Ohio State, Wisconsin, UAB and Purdue to go along with assistants from Clemson, Nebraska, Omaha, Iowa, Michigan, Indiana, Murray State, Auburn, La Salle and Missouri. On the court behind it, the Bradley Northwest Panthers have a group headlined by top 30 2020 shooting guard Marjon Beauchamp, top 55 shooting guard P.J. Fuller and potential high major wing Jamon Kemp. Team Rose counters with Rivals150 guard Dajuan Gordon who I feel is still one of the best kept secrets in the country. In and out of the crowd for them are head coaches from Montana, Colorado State and UNLV along with assistants from South Dakota, South Dakota State, Bradley, Oregon State, Gonzaga, Vermont, Milwaukee, Arizona State, Seton Hall, Memphis, Loyola (Md.), Arizona, Marquette and Buffalo.



RIVALS150 GUARD JAMIR CHAPLIN IS AN ENERGY GIVER

When you get up for an 8am consolation game with no real implications, your only hope is that you get to see some players who give energy. Rivals150 shooting guard Jamir Chaplin is an energy giver, thankfully. In a quiet Basketball City gym, I was impressed by how hard the 6-foot-4 shooting guard for Stackhouse Elite played and I also appreciated his toughness and solid overall game. My coworker Dan McDonald has compared Chaplin to Josh Okogie in the past and I can see where he's coming from. But, where did Chaplin find his energy on a slow Sunday morning? "I went to bed early last night and got a good night's sleep," said Chaplin. "I came out here with the mentality that I wanted to win. We only went 2-2 this weekend so I wanted to make sure we finished strong. Chaplin mentioned that he has offers from College of Charleston, Georgia Tech, UAB, Florida Gulf Coast and South Florida among others while Auburn is among those showing interest. Earl Grant from Charleston and Rob Ehsan from UAB were among those watching him Sunday morning.



GAME ELITE AND STACKHOUSE ELITE TO START THE DAY